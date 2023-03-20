Cold Packs Market worth US$ 3.3 Billion 2032 with a CAGR of 5.8%-By PMI
Cold Packs Market-PMI
The report "Cold Packs Market, By Product, By Application, By Distribution Channel , and Region - Global Forecast to 2032"
The report "Cold Packs Market, By Product (Dry & Moist Cold Packs, Gel Packs, and Instant Electric Cold Packs), By Application (Musculoskeletal Disorders, Sports Injuries, Post-Operative Therapy, and Post-Trauma Therapy), By Distribution Channel (Online Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, and Others), and Region - Global Forecast to 2032"
Cold packs market is projected to grow from US$ 1.8 billion in 2022 to US$ 3.3 billion by 2032. Global cold packs market is driven by the high prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders among individuals across the globe. In addition, rising prevalence of sports-related injuries due to the increase in the population involved in sports is expected to propel growth of the global market over the forecast period. Moreover, stringent governmental regulations for the pharmaceutical use along with increase in the adoption rates of patches for pain relief are also anticipated to drive growth of the global market over the forecast period. Nevertheless, growing brand promotion activities by key players and rising awareness about OTC products, coupled with growing number of healthcare service providers is expected to create numerous growth opportunities for the global market.
Key Market Insights from the report:
The global cold packs market accounted for US$ 3.3 Billion 2032 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of product, application, distribution channel, and region.
• By product, the global cold packs market is segmented into dry & moist cold packs, gel packs, and instant electric cold packs.
• By application, the global cold packs market is categorized into musculoskeletal disorders, sports injuries, post-operative therapy, and post-trauma therapy. Musculoskeletal disorders application segment is driving growth of the global market, owing to rising geriatric population and number of accidents.
• By distribution channel, the global cold packs market is segmented into online pharmacies, retail pharmacies, hospital pharmacies, and others. Hospital pharmacies distribution channel segment is likely to dominate the global market due to presence of a large patient pool in the hospitals.
• By region, North America dominates the global market for cold packs in terms of value, owing to advancement in sports medicine practices and sports activities, increase in ageing among population and spinal cord injuries. Countries like China and India are witnessing an increase in demand cold packs due to rising awareness for non-surgical pain and injury management solutions and a substantial population base.
Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on " Global Cold Packs Market”, By Product (Dry & Moist Cold Packs, Gel Packs, and Instant Electric Cold Packs), By Application (Musculoskeletal Disorders, Sports Injuries, Post-Operative Therapy, and Post-Trauma Therapy), By Distribution Channel (Online Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, and Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)- forecast till 2029
The prominent player operating in the global cold packs market includes 3M Co., Cardinal Health, Inc., Breg, Inc., Carex Health Brands, Inc., Medtronics Plc, Pfizer Incorporation, Mentholatum Company, Medline Industries, Inc., Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and Halyards Health, Inc.
Some frequently asked questions about the cold packs market:
What factors are driving the growth of the cold packs market?
The growth of the cold packs market is being driven by several factors, including the increasing prevalence of sports injuries, the rising number of surgeries, and the growing demand for non-invasive pain management options. In addition, the development of new and improved cold pack
technologies is helping to drive growth in the market.
What are the different types of cold packs?
There are several types of cold packs, including reusable cold packs, disposable cold packs, instant cold packs, and gel packs. Reusable cold packs can be frozen and reused multiple times, while disposable cold packs are intended for one-time use. Instant cold packs contain chemicals that activate when the pack is squeezed or shaken, creating an immediate cooling effect.
