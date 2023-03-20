Japan Cross-border Import E-commerce Market size to grow by USD 29.4 bn; Driven by the rise in Online shopping (2023-33)

Japan Cross-border Import E-commerce Market Size

Japan cross-border e-commerce market size was valued at USD 16.2 bn in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 29.4 bn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.3%.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:

The Japan cross-border import e-commerce market refers to the market for online shopping by Japanese consumers for products from foreign countries. The market includes both business-to-consumer (B2C) and consumer-to-consumer (C2C) transactions. The United States is the largest source of cross-border e-commerce transactions for Japanese consumers, accounting for over 40% of total cross-border sales. China is the fastest-growing source of cross-border e-commerce transactions for Japanese consumers, with a growth rate of over 40% from 2019 to 2020.

Demand Analysis:

The increasing popularity of Japanese products among consumers around the world, the adoption of digital technologies for online shopping, and the growing importance of logistics and delivery services are driving the demand for cross-border e-commerce in Japan.

Top Key Trends:

The increasing adoption of mobile devices for online shopping, the use of social media and influencers for marketing, and the growing popularity of subscription-based services are some of the key trends in the Japan cross-border import e-commerce market.

Top Impacting Factors:

Customs and tax regulations, fraud and security risks, and the need to build trust and credibility with foreign consumers are some of the key factors impacting the Japan cross-border import e-commerce market.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

The expansion of international trade and commerce, the promotion of Japanese products and culture to a global audience, and the improvement of logistics and delivery services are some of the key benefits for stakeholders in the Japan cross-border import e-commerce market.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

The increasing popularity of Japanese products, the growth of digital technologies, and the demand for logistics and delivery services are some of the key drivers of the Japan cross-border import e-commerce market.

Restraints:

The need to navigate complex customs and tax regulations, the risk of fraud and security breaches, and the need to build trust and credibility with consumers in foreign markets are some of the key restraints facing the Japan cross-border import e-commerce market.

Opportunities:

The growing demand for health and beauty products, the adoption of social commerce, and the use of data analytics to personalize the online shopping experience present significant opportunities for businesses operating in the Japan cross-border import e-commerce market.

Challenges:

Navigating complex customs and tax regulations, building trust with foreign consumers, and competing with domestic e-commerce players are some of the key challenges facing businesses operating in the Japan cross-border import e-commerce market.

Competitive landscape:

These are some of the major players in Japan’s cross-border import e-commerce market.

Amazon.com, Inc.

Rakuten, Inc.

Kakaku.com, Inc.

Yahoo! Japan Corporation

Apple Inc

DMM.com, Ltd.

YODOBASHI CAMERA CO., LTD

Mercari, Inc.

ZOZO, Inc.

Qoo10 Pte. Ltd.

Report Segmentation

Platform Outlook (Revenue, 2018-2033)

B2B

B2C

C2C

D2C

Merchant Size Outlook (Revenue, 2018-2033)

Large Enterprises

SME

Application Outlook (Revenue, 2018-2033)

Food & Beverage

Personal Care

Furniture & Appliances

Toys, Hobby & DIY

Electronics & Media

Fashion

Others

Import Country Outlook

U.S.

China

South Korea

U.K.

Italy

Germany

France

Canada

India

Mexico

Australia

New Zealand

Others

