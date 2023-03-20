Japan Cross-border Import E-commerce Market size to grow by USD 29.4 bn; Driven by the rise in Online shopping (2023-33)

Japan Cross-border Import E-commerce Market Size

Japan Cross-border Import E-commerce Market Size

Japan cross-border e-commerce market size was valued at USD 16.2 bn in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 29.4 bn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.3%.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:

The Japan cross-border import e-commerce market refers to the market for online shopping by Japanese consumers for products from foreign countries. The market includes both business-to-consumer (B2C) and consumer-to-consumer (C2C) transactions. The United States is the largest source of cross-border e-commerce transactions for Japanese consumers, accounting for over 40% of total cross-border sales. China is the fastest-growing source of cross-border e-commerce transactions for Japanese consumers, with a growth rate of over 40% from 2019 to 2020.

Demand Analysis:

The increasing popularity of Japanese products among consumers around the world, the adoption of digital technologies for online shopping, and the growing importance of logistics and delivery services are driving the demand for cross-border e-commerce in Japan.

Top Key Trends:

The increasing adoption of mobile devices for online shopping, the use of social media and influencers for marketing, and the growing popularity of subscription-based services are some of the key trends in the Japan cross-border import e-commerce market.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request a sample @ https://techmarketreports.com/report/japan-cross-border-import-e-commerce-market/#requestForSample

Top Impacting Factors:

Customs and tax regulations, fraud and security risks, and the need to build trust and credibility with foreign consumers are some of the key factors impacting the Japan cross-border import e-commerce market.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

The expansion of international trade and commerce, the promotion of Japanese products and culture to a global audience, and the improvement of logistics and delivery services are some of the key benefits for stakeholders in the Japan cross-border import e-commerce market.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

The increasing popularity of Japanese products, the growth of digital technologies, and the demand for logistics and delivery services are some of the key drivers of the Japan cross-border import e-commerce market.

Restraints:

The need to navigate complex customs and tax regulations, the risk of fraud and security breaches, and the need to build trust and credibility with consumers in foreign markets are some of the key restraints facing the Japan cross-border import e-commerce market.

Opportunities:

The growing demand for health and beauty products, the adoption of social commerce, and the use of data analytics to personalize the online shopping experience present significant opportunities for businesses operating in the Japan cross-border import e-commerce market.

Challenges:

Navigating complex customs and tax regulations, building trust with foreign consumers, and competing with domestic e-commerce players are some of the key challenges facing businesses operating in the Japan cross-border import e-commerce market.

For Details on the vendor and its offerings – Direct Buy Using This Secure Link: https://techmarketreports.com/purchase-report/?reportId=137974

Competitive landscape:

These are some of the major players in Japan’s cross-border import e-commerce market.

Amazon.com, Inc.
Rakuten, Inc.
Kakaku.com, Inc.
Yahoo! Japan Corporation
Apple Inc
DMM.com, Ltd.
YODOBASHI CAMERA CO., LTD
Mercari, Inc.
ZOZO, Inc.
Qoo10 Pte. Ltd.

Report Segmentation

Platform Outlook (Revenue, 2018-2033)

B2B
B2C
C2C
D2C

Merchant Size Outlook (Revenue, 2018-2033)

Large Enterprises
SME

Application Outlook (Revenue, 2018-2033)

Food & Beverage
Personal Care
Furniture & Appliances
Toys, Hobby & DIY
Electronics & Media
Fashion
Others

Import Country Outlook

U.S.
China
South Korea
U.K.
Italy
Germany
France
Canada
India
Mexico
Australia
New Zealand
Others

FAQs:

1. How big and What is the size of the Japan cross-border import e-commerce market?

2. What is Japan's cross-border import e-commerce market growth?

3. Which segment accounted for the largest Japan cross-border import e-commerce market share?

4. What are the key drivers and restraints of the Japan cross-border import e-commerce market?

5. What are the key benefits and challenges for stakeholders in the Japan cross-border import e-commerce market?

6. What are some of the key trends and opportunities in the Japan cross-border import e-commerce market?

Explore More Reports:
Microcellular Antenna Market Global Sales Analysis Report : Growth Status, Revenue Expectation to 2033
https://techmarketreports.com/report/microcellular-antenna-market/

Multicore Signal Cables Market Status | Business Growth and Development Factors by 2033
https://techmarketreports.com/report/multicore-signal-cables-market/

LED Sending Card Market Forecasts and Market Analysis | Drivers and Market Status 2023 to 2033
https://techmarketreports.com/report/led-sending-card-market/

Digital Communication System Market Segment Outlook | Future Prospects and Forecast To 2033
https://techmarketreports.com/report/digital-communication-system-market/

Space Burial Service Market Top Manufacturers Analysis | Sales and Growth Rate, Assessment to 2033
https://techmarketreports.com/report/space-burial-service-market/

Temporary Gondola Rental Market Research | Edition 2023 | Recent Developments and SWOT Analysis 2033
https://techmarketreports.com/report/temporary-gondola-rental-market/

Digital Customer Experience and Engagement Solutions Market Analysis and Revenue | To Gain Substantial Traction Through 2033
https://techmarketreports.com/report/digital-customer-experience-and-engagement-solutions-market/

Unified Communication and Collaboration Market Market Survey Future Demand | To Display Unparalleled Growth Over 2023-2033
https://techmarketreports.com/report/unified-communication-and-collaboration-market/

Perimeter Security Market Research Revenue | Valuation To Surge At Healthy CAGR Through 2033
https://techmarketreports.com/report/perimeter-security-market/

Network Probe Market Analysis and Revenue Forecast | Size To Expand Momentously Over 2023-2033
https://techmarketreports.com/report/network-probe-market/

pH Buffer Solution Market | US Bank Failure Impact 2023
https://www.einpresswire.com/article/622764895/ph-buffer-solution-market-us-bank-failure-impact-2023

Tungsten Carbide Market | US Crisis Impact 2023
https://www.einpresswire.com/article/622765751/tungsten-carbide-market-us-crisis-impact-2023

Healthcare Security Systems Market Size (USD 4.3 Bn by 2032 at 5.1% CAGR) Global Analysis by Market.us
https://www.einpresswire.com/article/622765797/healthcare-security-systems-market-size-usd-4-3-bn-by-2032-at-5-1-cagr-global-analysis-by-market-us

Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Market | Impact of US Bank Failures 2023
https://www.einpresswire.com/article/622767640/industrial-control-systems-ics-security-market-impact-of-us-bank-failures-2023

Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Market to Reach USD 175.4 Billion, Globally, by 2032 | At a (CAGR) of 24.6%
https://www.einpresswire.com/article/622768395/deep-packet-inspection-dpi-market-to-reach-usd-175-4-billion-globally-by-2032-at-a-cagr-of-24-6

Flexitanks Market to Exhibit a Decent CAGR of 21.5% by 2032
https://www.einpresswire.com/article/622770034/flexitanks-market-to-exhibit-a-decent-cagr-of-21-5-by-2032

Emergency Mobile Substation Market 2022 Technological Strategies, Business Advancements and Top-Vendor Landscape by 2032
https://www.einpresswire.com/article/622770321/emergency-mobile-substation-market-2022-technological-strategies-business-advancements-and-top-vendor-landscape-by-2032

Document Management Software Market Size to Reach USD 15.6 Billion by 2032 - Rise with Steller CAGR 10.4%
https://www.einpresswire.com/article/622770613/document-management-software-market-size-to-reach-usd-15-6-billion-by-2032-rise-with-steller-cagr-10-4

DevOps Tool Market 2022 Development Analysis, Strategic Outlook, Growth Rate and Forecast to 2032
https://www.einpresswire.com/article/622771248/devops-tool-market-2022-development-analysis-strategic-outlook-growth-rate-and-forecast-to-2032

Dairy Ingredient Market To Develop Speedily With CAGR Of 7.6% By 2032
https://www.einpresswire.com/article/622771269/dairy-ingredient-market-to-develop-speedily-with-cagr-of-7-6-by-2032

Single Cell Analysis Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 17.8%
https://www.einpresswire.com/article/622772875/single-cell-analysis-market-is-expected-to-grow-at-a-significant-cagr-of-17-8

Online Sports Retailing Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 9.5%
https://www.einpresswire.com/article/622774571/online-sports-retailing-market-is-expected-to-grow-at-a-significant-cagr-of-9-5

Stock Exchanges Market | Impact of US Bank Failures 2023
https://www.einpresswire.com/article/622775440/stock-exchanges-market-impact-of-us-bank-failures-2023

Cosmetic Wax Market is expected to reach a value of over USD 1.5 billion by 2025 | CAGR 5%
https://www.einpresswire.com/article/622792060/cosmetic-wax-market-is-expected-to-reach-a-value-of-over-usd-1-5-billion-by-2025-cagr-5

Stefen Marwa
Prudour Pvt Ltd
+1 718-618-4351
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Japan Cross-border Import E-commerce Market size to grow by USD 29.4 bn; Driven by the rise in Online shopping (2023-33)

Distribution channels: Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Stefen Marwa
Prudour Pvt Ltd
+1 718-618-4351
Company/Organization
Prudour Pvt Ltd
420 Lexington Avenue, Suite 300 New York City,
New York City, New York, 10170
United States
+1 718-618-4351
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Market.US (Powered by Prudour Private Limited) specializes in in-depth market research and analysis and has been proving its mettle as a consulting and customized market research company, apart from being a much sought-after syndicated market research report providing firm. Market.US allows customization to suit any specific or unique requirement and tailor-makes reports as per request. We go beyond boundaries to take analytics, analysis, study, and outlook to newer heights and broader horizons. Our team of tried and tested individuals continues to break barriers in market research as we forge forward with a new and ever-expanding focus on emerging markets. We offer tactical and strategic support, enabling our esteemed clients to make well-informed business decisions, chart out plans, and attain success. Besides analysis and scenarios, we provide insights into global, regional, and country-level information and data to ensure nothing remains hidden in any target market. We continue to push the benchmark in terms of quality and accuracy and serve a vast majority of significant companies globally. Our record remains one to admire in terms of turnaround time, and we dwarf many of the best in this industry. Innovation and constant evolution allow us to make these records possible, and our methods of adding value to our deliveries keep us ahead in this highly competitive industry.

Market.us - One Stop Shop For Market Research Reports

More From This Author
Contract Cleaning Services Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 6.3%
Smart Healthcare Products Market is anticipated to progress at a CAGR of 15.4% from 2023 to 2030, Data By Market.us
Critical Illness Insurance Market Szie is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 15.6%
View All Stories From This Author