Sports Tourism Market worth US$ 3467.9 billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 18.3%-By PMI
The report " Sports Tourism Market, By Type , By Product , and Region - Global Forecast to 2032"COVINA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report " Sports Tourism Market, By Type (Domestic Sports Tourism and International Sports Tourism), By Product (Soccer Tourism, Cricket Tourism, Tennis Tourism, and Others), By Category (Passive Sports Tourism and Active Sports Tourism), and Region - Global Forecast to 2029"
Sports tourism market is projected to grow from US$ 587.87 billion in 2022 to US$ 3467.9 billion by 2032. Global sports tourism market is driven by growing contribution toward GDP and employment. Additionally, increasing number of sporting events across the world is another factor propelling growth of the global market. Major national and international tournaments and events are being planned and held to promote sports tourism. The stakeholders of the sports industry are focusing on attaining a wider audience to showcase tournaments and expand their reach. Thus, boosting growth of the global sports tourism market. Moreover, with an increase in the number of sports events, the number of fan zones is also expected to increase across the globe over the forecast period. Various sporting organizations such as UEFA and BCCI have established their official fan zones across the globe. Therefore, such measures are expected to contribute largely to the growth of the global sports tourism market, over the forecast period.
Key Market Insights from the report:
The sports tourism market accounted for US$ 3467.9 billion by 2032 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 18.3% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of type, product, category, and region.
• By type, the global sports tourism market is segmented into domestic sports tourism and international sports tourism.
• By product, the global sports tourism market is segmented into soccer tourism, cricket tourism, tennis tourism, and others.
• By category, the global sports tourism market is categorized into passive sports tourism and active sports tourism.
• By region, Europe will account for the highest growth of the global market over the forecast period. The increasing number of spectator footfalls for several sporting events will be one of the key factors driving growth of the global sports tourism market in this region. The global market in Asia-Pacific is expected to occupy significant share over the forecast period, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions. The global market in North America, especially The United States, is also accounting to occupy significant share over the forecast period.
Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on " Global Sports Tourism Market”, By Type (Domestic Sports Tourism and International Sports Tourism), By Product (Soccer Tourism, Cricket Tourism, Tennis Tourism, and Others), By Category (Passive Sports Tourism and Active Sports Tourism), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - forecast till 2029
The prominent player operating in the global sports tourism market includes MATCH Hospitality AG, Quintevents LLC, Sports Hospitality Group Ltd., THG Sports Tours Ltd., Great Atlantic Enterprise, Inc., ITC Sports Travel Ltd., TUI AG, Fanatic, Inc., T4 LLC, and Victory Sports Tour.
Some frequently asked questions about the sports tourism market:
What are some of the most popular sports tourism destinations?
Some popular sports tourism destinations include cities that host major sporting events, such as Tokyo, Paris, and Los Angeles. Other popular destinations include outdoor adventure sports locations, such as the Alps for skiing or the Rocky Mountains for hiking.
What are some of the challenges facing the sports tourism market?
One challenge facing the sports tourism market is the high cost of attending major sporting events, such as the Olympics or World Cup. In addition, concerns over safety and security can deter some travelers from attending events in certain destinations. Finally, environmental concerns related to travel, such as the carbon footprint of air travel, are also a growing issue in the sports tourism market.
Scope of the Report:
1. Sports Tourism Market, By Type, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn)
o Overview
-- Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 — 2029
-- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029
-- Segment Trends
o Domestic Sports Tourism
-- Overview
-- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
o International Sports Tourism
-- Overview
-- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
2. Sports Tourism Market, By Product, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn)
o Overview
-- Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 — 2029
-- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029
-- Segment Trends
o Soccer Tourism
-- Overview
-- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
o Cricket Tourism
-- Overview
-- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
o Tennis Tourism
-- Overview
-- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
3. Sports Tourism Market, By Category, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn)
o Overview
-- Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 — 2029
-- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029
-- Segment Trends
o Passive Sports Tourism
-- Overview
-- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
o Active Sports Tourism
-- Overview
-- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
4. Sports Tourism Market, By Region, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn)
o Overview
-- Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 — 2029
-- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029
-- Regional Trends
About Prophecy Market Insights
Prophecy Market Insights is a specialized market research, analytics, marketing and business strategy, and solutions company that offer strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high value opportunities in the target business area. Also, we help our client to address business challenges and provide best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.
