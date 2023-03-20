Augmented Reality Software and Services Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Augmented Reality Software And Services Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, March 20, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Augmented Reality Software and Services Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the augmented reality software and services market. As per TBRC’s augmented reality software and services market forecast, the augmented reality software and services market is expected to grow from $114.59 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 58.5%.

Increase in use of AR in various fields drives the augmented reality software and services market. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest augmented reality software and services market share. Major players in the augmented reality software and services market include Wikitude GmbH, Daqri, Zugara, Upskill, Aurasma, Augmate Corporation, PTC Inc., Catchoom Technologies, Ubimax GmbH.

Trending Augmented Reality Software and Services Market Trend

The combination of AI (Artificial Intelligence) and AR has immense opportunities in augmented reality software and services going forward. AI is the development of the system that has the ability to perform tasks requiring human intelligence. AI enables capabilities like real-world object tagging, enabling an AR system to predict the appropriate interface for a person in a given virtual environment, and enhances AR to create a multidimensional and responsive virtual experience that can bring in new levels of insight and creativity. Filters in Instagram and Snapchat are some examples of AI and AR working together. Similarly, in 2020, NexTech AR solutions announced the launch of a new collaborative streaming solution with AI and AR enhancements that integrates virtual experience platforms and SaaS offerings. This trend will significantly contribute to the growth of the augmented reality software and services market.

Augmented Reality Software and Services Market Segments

• By Software Function: Remote Collaboration, Workflow Optimization, Visualization, Documentation, 3D Modelling, Navigation, Other Software Functions

• By Vertical: Aerospace & Defense, Medical, Commercial, Oil & Gas, Mining, Telecom, IT/Data Centers, Enterprise, Consumer, Other Verticals

• By End-User Type: Commercial, Consumer

• By Geography: The global augmented reality software and services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Augmented reality software and services refers to software and services that integrate digital information with the user's real-time environment. Augmented reality (AR) is a digitally augmented representation of the real physical environment created by using digital visual components, music, or other sensory stimulation given via technology.

Augmented Reality Software and Services Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Augmented Reality Software and Services Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on augmented reality software and services global market size, drivers and trends, augmented reality software and services global market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and augmented reality software and services global market growth across geographies. The augmented reality software and services global market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

