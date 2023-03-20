Molybdenum Market Analysis and Forecast: Growth by 2022-2032 BY PMI
[PDF, Page No-168] Molybdenum Market, Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030COVINA, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Molybdenum Market accounted for US$ 4.6 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 5.8 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 2.50%. Most molybdenum compounds have low solubility in water, but when molybdenum-bearing minerals contact oxygen and water, the resulting molybdate ion MoO2−4 is sort of soluble. Industrially, molybdenum compounds (about 14% of world production of the element) are utilized in high-pressure and high-temperature applications as pigments and catalysts. Molybdenum-bearing enzymes are far and away the foremost common bacterial catalysts for breaking the bond in atmospheric molecular nitrogen within the process of biological organic process. A minimum of 50 molybdenum enzymes are now known in bacteria, plants, and animals, although only bacterial and cyanobacterial enzymes are involved in organic process. These nitrogenases contain an iron-molybdenum cofactor FeMoco, which is believed to contain either Mo (III) or Mo (IV). This is often distinct from the fully oxidized Mo (VI) found complexed with molybdopterin altogether other molybdenum-bearing enzymes, which perform a spread of crucial functions. The variability of crucial reactions catalyzed by these latter enzymes means molybdenum is an important element for all higher eukaryote organisms, including humans.
The report "Molybdenum Market, By Application (Full Alloy, Stainless Steel, Cast Iron, and Catalysis), By End User (Oil & Gas, Automotive, Aerospace and Defense, and Electronics and Medical) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030"
Key Highlights:
• In 2021, U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Nulibry (fosdenopterin) for injection to reduce the risk of death due to Molybdenum Cofactor Deficiency Type A, a rare, genetic, metabolic disorder that typically presents in the first few days of life, causing intractable seizures, brain injury and death.
• In May 2019, General Moly's joint venture firm Eureka Moly, which focuses on industrial metals, achieved an agreement with a Kobeh Valley rancher family amid complaints about the company's water rights in Nevada. The company had been attempting to have the Mount Hope molybdenum project approved and operational.
Analyst View:
Molybdenum is one among the essential materials for the aerospace and defense industry due to various properties, like high-temperature stability, lastingness, density, radiation protection, and their excellent material machinability. In the aerospace industry, molybdenum is employed to scale back the vibration and to enhance the pilot and passenger comfort, because the material has high strength and fewer weight. It’s also used for the stabilization of control surfaces for ailerons, elevators, and rudder sections of aircraft, helicopter rotor blades, and cockpit instrumentation. The commercial airline sector is predicted to continue its decade-long trend of above-average growth rates. This market has been growing globally, particularly at a better rate within the emerging economies, due to increasing purchasing power. These applications of molybdenum drives the market during the forecast year.
Key Market Insights from the report:
The Global Molybdenum Market accounted for US$ 4.6 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 5.8 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 2.50%. The Global Molybdenum Market is segmented based on the application, end-user and region.
• By Application, the Global Molybdenum Market is segmented into Full Alloy, Stainless Steel, Cast Iron, and Catalysis.
• By End-user, the market is segmented into Oil & Gas, Automotive, Aerospace and Defense, and Electronics and Medical.
• By Region, the Global Molybdenum Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific holds the largest share in the molybednum market.
Competitive Landscape:
• Freeport-McMoRan Inc.
• China Molybdenum Co., Ltd.
• Luoyang Hi-Tech Metals Co.
• Antofagasta PLC
• Jinduicheng Molybdenum Co., Ltd.
• Thompson Creek Metals Company Inc.
• Codelco Inc.
• Southern Copper Corporation
• Rio Tinto Group
• Teck Resources Limited.
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.
Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:
• Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning
• Explains details about key operational strategies with a focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities, and financial performance of various companies.
• Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period.
• Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis.
• Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market.
• Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
• Study Deliverables
• Study Assumptions
• Scope of the Study
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
• Opportunity Map Analysis
• Market at Glance
• Market Share (%) and BPS Analysis, by Region
• Competitive Landscape
• Heat Map Analysis
• Market Presence and Specificity Analysis
Questions answered by Molybdenum Market:
What is the current market size and growth rate?
Factors such as the growing demand for electronic devices, the increasing use of molybdenum tetraiodide in solar cells, and the rising demand for energy-efficient lighting are expected to drive the growth of the molybdenum tetraiodide market in the coming years. However, market growth may be hindered by factors such as the high cost of production and the limited availability of raw materials.
What are the growth opportunities in the molybdenum market?
Energy: The energy sector is a significant consumer of molybdenum. The increasing demand for energy-efficient technologies such as wind turbines, solar panels, and nuclear reactors, is expected to drive the demand for molybdenum in the coming years.
Aerospace: The aerospace industry is another potential growth area for molybdenum. Molybdenum alloys offer excellent strength-to-weight ratios, making them ideal for use in aircraft and spacecraft components. The increasing demand for air travel and space exploration is expected to drive the demand for molybdenum in this sector.
Questions by Molybdenum Market:
1. What are the key market trends and market dynamics?
2. Who are the major players in the market and what is their market share?
3. What is the competitive landscape like in the market?
4. What are the major drivers and restraints affecting the market?
5. What are the growth opportunities in the market?
6. What are the regional and local market conditions and consumer behavior?
7. What is the market size and growth forecast for different regions and countries?
8. What is the impact of government regulations and policies
