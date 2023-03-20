Artificial Intelligence Algorithms have been Trained for Early Detection of Red Tide

DE3 logo

Biosurfactants have an effect on algae bloom

TAMPA, FL, USA, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Using patent-pending technology, drones, robots, machine learning algorithms, liquid tube reservoirs, and biosurfactant combinations, De3.ai can obtain a better understanding of red tide.

De3.ai and Biosurfactants LLC have created new applications in real time with zero-carbon footprint to estimate and project where algae bloom will form. Research shows that algae bloom is a natural event, yet is also exacerbated by pollution. This process would be the first step in understanding the phenomenon of red tide using machine learning algorithms.

According to a recent study from Ocean University of China, "The results indicated that biosurfactants had potential algicidal effects on the harmful algal bloom (HAB) species, Heterosigma akashiwo." Thus, by using artificial intelligence algorithms, it will be easier to understand the effect of rhamnolipid biosurfactant on algae bloom. In addition, the cells of Prorocentrum dentatum were inhibited or lysed at higher concentrations with the cell walls broken down by rhamnolipid.

Upon a successful capital raise, a new biosurfactant facility will have the capacity to utilize polluted water to lower the cost of biosurfactant production. The new facility can also be powered by solar, wind, water power, and electricity whereby the drones and robots will utilize direct wireless charging applications "DWCS".

Given the current outbreak of red tide impacting Florida, this new technology can be a major tool in understanding future outbreaks. Red tide can result in large fish kills, which harm both the animal population as well as become a threat to humans by causing respiratory issues.

Company

Based in Tampa, FL, both companies consist of an experienced team of scientific, mathematical, financial service, engineering, healthcare, military, information technology, and marketing professionals, who are using their expertise to solve environmental issues with algorithms. De3.ai and Biosurfactants LLC have a team of seasoned entrepreneurs developing innovate environmental solutions using artificial intelligence, machine learning, software programs, and biosurfactant applications.

The company welcomes discussions with journalists and investors to learn more about this emerging technology and how it can be used to create a cleaner and safer world.