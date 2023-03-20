Craft Beer Market Drivers Shaping Future Growth, Revenue USD 186,590 Million by 2025 | CAGR 8.0%

Craft beer companies have been strategizing on improving their product portfolio by branding craft beer.

PORTLAND, OR, US, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Craft Beer Market size was valued at $108,912 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $186,590 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2018 to 2025. In 2018, Europe accounted for nearly a 43.6% share of the craft beer market. With the rise in demand for craft beers in several countries, consumers have formed several key non-profit associations to mobilize craft beer association. The key motive behind forming such organizations is to stimulate activity of the first entrants in the craft beer segment, thereby sustaining the demand for specialized products against mass-produced beer.

Regional Outlook:

The rise in demand for different types of beer styles across the key regions, specifically North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, drives the craft beer market, in terms of value. Microbrewers have been producing and selling beer with characteristic product offerings among its target customers, which has resulted in homogeneous market. This has allowed craft brewers to establish their independent segment in the global craft beer market. For instance, as of 2017, the U.S. had more than 6,266 craft breweries operating in the country accounting to $26 billion retail value sales.

Leading Key Players

The key players profiled for the craft beer market analysis include Anheuser-Busch InBev, Carlsberg Group, Diageo PLC, Heineken N.V., Erdinger Brewery, Lasco Brewery, Oettinger Brewery, Radeberger Brewery, and BAVARIA N.V.

The significant craft beer market growth has resulted in the growth in the availability of technical equipment and capital allowing brewing on a small scale. Though in the initial stages, entrepreneurs faced major difficulties financing their breweries and finding appropriate equipment where craft brewers regularly used capital equipment designed for other industries. However over the years, the craft brewery segment has witnessed increase in the adoption of upgraded technology and equipment specifically designed for craft brewery.

The global craft beer market is segmented into distribution channel, product type, age group, and region. The distribution channel is segmented into on-trade as well as off-trade. By age group it is 20-35 years old, 40 – 54 years old and 55 years and above.

