Mayor Bowser to Announce New Biking Projects
(WASHINGTON, DC) – On Monday, March 20 at 11:00 a.m., Mayor Muriel Bowser, federal and local government leaders, and community members will celebrate the completion of the 9th Street NW two-way protected bike lane. The Mayor will also make an announcement about an expansion to the Capital Bikeshare e-bike fleet.
When:
Monday, March 20, at 11:00 a.m
Who:
Mayor Muriel Bowser
Ben Levine, Senior Advisor for Research and Technology, U.S. Department of Transportation
Councilmember Charles Allen, Ward 6
Councilmember Brooke Pinto, Ward 2
Everett Lott, Director, District of Columbia Department of Transportation
Dominick Tribone, General Manger, Capital Bikeshare at Lyft
Where:
Gallery Place Metro Station at 9th and G Street NW
*Closest Metro Station: Gallery Place Metro*
*Closest Bikeshare: 9th and G Street NW*
Press interested in attending the event are asked to RSVP to [email protected].
The DC Office of Cable Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment will provide a live feed of this event. To view the event online visit mayor.dc.gov/live or tune in on Channel 16 (DCN).
