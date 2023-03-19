Mayor Bowser to Announce New Biking Projects

(WASHINGTON, DC) – On Monday, March 20 at 11:00 a.m., Mayor Muriel Bowser, federal and local government leaders, and community members will celebrate the completion of the 9th Street NW two-way protected bike lane. The Mayor will also make an announcement about an expansion to the Capital Bikeshare e-bike fleet.



When:

Monday, March 20, at 11:00 a.m



Who:

Mayor Muriel Bowser

Ben Levine, Senior Advisor for Research and Technology, U.S. Department of Transportation

Councilmember Charles Allen, Ward 6

Councilmember Brooke Pinto, Ward 2

Everett Lott, Director, District of Columbia Department of Transportation

Dominick Tribone, General Manger, Capital Bikeshare at Lyft



Where:

Gallery Place Metro Station at 9th and G Street NW

Gallery Place Metro Station at 9th and G Street NW

9th and G Street NW



