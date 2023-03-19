Weekends with Yankee, the Award-Winning National Public Television Series About New England, Returns for Seventh Season This Spring

From epic adventures and fun destinations, to the region's most iconic flavors, the popular series transports viewers from across America directly to New England. Produced by public media powerhouse GBH and Yankee magazine—the beloved publication of New England that inspired the series—Weekends with Yankee offers viewers inside access to New England from the region's most trusted experts and storytellers.

BOSTON, March 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Weekends with Yankee, the travel and food television series about New England, returns for a seventh season starting this April. With the region among the nation's top tourist destinations, the 13-part lifestyle program takes viewers on an insider's exploration of the cities, small towns, and far-flung places which highlight the diversity and beauty of New England. Check local listings for airdates and times on your local public television station.

Weekends with Yankee is hosted by Richard Wiese, an EmmyÒ Award–winning TV personality (Born to Explore), author and explorer who has traveled to all seven continents, participated in two expeditions to Antarctica, and cross-country skied to the North Pole. Amy Traverso, the senior food editor at Yankee who has appeared on The Martha Stewart Show and the Food Network's Throwdown with Bobby Flay, serves as co-host. She highlights recipes, local flavors and the sense of community that make up the region's food and dining scene.

Weekends with Yankee season 7 offers an "all-access" behind-the-scenes pass to the unique attractions and flavors that define the region, and the hidden New England that only locals know, from the region's most trusted experts and storytellers at Yankee.

Selected highlights of Season Seven include:

Learn from Boston's top chef Tiffani Faison as she whips up her signature dish

top chef as she whips up her signature dish Ski and surf in the same day in southern Maine

Tour an innovative Vermont farming collective

farming collective Join in a famous ice fishing derby on NH's Lake Winnipesaukee

Go fishing and soak up maritime history in Mystic, CT

Explore the rising foodie town of Biddeford, Maine and cook up a classic fish chowder

and cook up a classic fish chowder In Vermont , discover winter thrills at a historic ski jump

, discover winter thrills at a historic ski jump Explore Rhode Island's 3,500-acre sporting retreat

3,500-acre sporting retreat Visit the up-and-coming food town of Worcester, MA

Tackle one of the world's most-climbed mountains in New Hampshire

"Season 7 of Weekends with Yankee will bring viewers across the country even more of the history, culture, and lifestyle that defines our region," says Brook Holmberg, publisher of Yankee.

"From the mountains to the coast, the farms to the cities, Yankee is America's source for all things New England."

"Founded in 1935 Yankee magazine has been around for 88 years. As producers we have the privilege of being able to draw from all those years of knowledge, and experience, reaching out into every nook and cranny of New England," says executive producer at GBH, Laurie Donnelly.

Produced by GBH, Boston's preeminent public media producer, Weekends with Yankee is a Telly Award-winner in the Tourism/Travel category and was recently nominated for Best New Series and Best Travel Program by The Taste Awards. Executive Producer of the series is Laurie Donnelly (Rare - Creatures of the Photo Ark, I'll Have What Phil's Having, Moveable Feast with Relish, Simply Ming). Producers: Mercedes I. Velgot, Tiffany Thompson, Ian Aldrich, Richard Weise, Amy Traverso; Field Producers: Anya Adamsky, Jennifer Hickey; Directors of Photography: Corey Hendrickson, Jan Maliszewski; Associate Producer: Nora Kirrane; Business Director: Emily Stevens; Business Manager: Jonathan Trimby.

Series funding for Weekends with Yankee is provided by the New Hampshire Division of Travel & Tourism Development, The Vermont Country Store, Maine Office of Tourism, Massachusetts Office of Travel & Tourism. The Barn Yard, and American Cruise Lines.

Weekends with Yankee returns for a seventh season starting this April. Check local listings or log on to the Station Finder at http://www.weekendswithyankee.com for airdates and times on your local public television station,

