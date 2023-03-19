Submit Release
United States Support of the EU-facilitated Kosovo-Serbia Dialogue

The United States welcomes the accord Kosovo and Serbia reached through European Union facilitation on the implementation of their February 27 Agreement on the Path to Normalization of Relations.

We commend the President of Serbia and Prime Minister of Kosovo for their leadership in reaching this agreement.  Fulfilling Kosovan and Serbian obligations under the Basic Agreement, as part of sustained commitment to reconciliation, will secure significant opportunities for the people of both countries and accelerate their paths to European Union membership.

The United States will remain actively engaged, in coordination with EU partners, to support Serbia and Kosovo in making implementation work in pursuit of a predictable and peaceful relationship. We will continue to support the advancement of stability and prosperity in the Western Balkans.

We thank the EU for facilitating the talks and the Government of North Macedonia for hosting the parties and supporting finalization of this agreement.

