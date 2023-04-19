Catching Fish on Nantucket: an Interview with the Island's Favorite "Tuna"

Surfcasting on Nantucket with Steve Tuna's Fishing Adventures
All year long and across Nantucket Island’s endless edge, there is always a chance for a good catch.
Seeing a kid catch their first fish is magical. My main mantra when fishing with kids is to make sure that the trip is a positive experience for the kids every single time.”
— Steve Tornovish
NANTUCKET, MA, USA, April 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- by C. Oscar Olson
There are plenty of pastimes to be had on Nantucket: many miles of trails and bike paths, an abundance of activities and attractions, so many marvelous museums. And of course, there is the ocean. Whether it’s swimming or shelling or just walking in the surf with wet, sandy feet, the beach never seems to get old. Nantucket native Steve Tornovish helps all ages discover or rediscover a love for surfcasting.
All year long and across the island’s endless edge, there is always a chance for a good catch. If there are plenty of fish in the sea, then Nantucket is the place to find them. When at the shore, wetting a line is a wonderful way to spend time with friends and family, relax, contemplate, and, with luck, fight a good fish or even feed family and friends. Nantucket waters are home to a myriad of species like fluke, bluefish, black bass, bonito, and striped bass.
Steve Tornovish, or “Tuna” as he is locally known, has spent his life fishing along the beautiful beaches of his beloved island home. From Brant Point to Great Point, ‘Sconset, Madaket, and everything in between, there’s almost always action to be had. “I am a Nantucket native,” he says, “I was taught to fish by Mr. Dan Kelliher, my fourth grade science teacher.”
Steve remembers Kelliher fondly. “He was an impossibly tall man. He would teach us to cast a fishing rod on the playground at Academy Hill School. He used a tennis ball with an eye hook in it as the lure.” Steve still summons those lessons. “I channel him as I teach folks to cast. He also taught us some fishing knots that I use to this day. I remember him fondly.”
Steve Tuna’s Fishing Adventures takes his guests to places that most island visitors, and even some locals, rarely get to see. Steve provides most of what is needed while wetting a line, but there are a few extras to bring. “It’s always a good idea to have a variety of layers with you on any Nantucket outdoor adventure. Bring a sweatshirt, a hat, good sunglasses, and clothing that will assist in protecting against sun, wind and, rain.” And even if the sun isn’t shining, it’s always a good idea to lather up. “Sunscreen is vital!” Bug spray is never a bad idea, either.
Though fun is a certain guarantee with Steve Tuna, catching a fish is not. He will always take his guests to the best spots based on their preference, current conditions, and his extensive knowledge. He’ll also provide gear and all the instruction anyone will need.
“The charter business happened by accident,” he says “like many things in my life. A friend who did some private guiding asked me to take some of his clients out, as my friend was overloaded with his main job. I was worried that I wouldn’t know what to do! So I decided to conduct an experiment. I learned that my daughter’s boyfriend Zach had never caught a fish.” He told Zach to get his butt in the truck. “I took him to 40th Pole, taught him to cast, and he ended up catching three bluefish. That’s when I concluded that I might be able to be a guide.”
Tuna’s favorite fishing spot is Great Point. “It’s pristine and well-managed by the Trustees of Reservations. There’s a variety of fishing spots to try.” After an hour or two of casting, laughing, and having fun, the only thing we caught were memories. But like Steve said: “It’s still one of the most beautiful places on Nantucket, so how upset can you really get?”
He’s the ideal guide for children who’ve never tried surfcasting: he’s patient and encouraging. “Seeing a kid catch their first fish is magical. My main mantra when fishing with kids is to make sure that the trip is a positive experience for the kids every single time. I do my level best to set realistic expectations with parents as to the physical demands of surfcasting. I’d rather not book a trip than to have a kid soured for life by a bad fishing experience. So far, so good!”
Not comfortable with casting? There’s a lot more to fishing on Nantucket than a hook. “Not every type of fishing involves rods and reels. Nantucket has an abundance of quahogs, hard shell clams that live in the shallow areas around the island.”
Steve "Tuna" is forever grateful for all his guides, teachers, and all the friends and fisherman, moments and memories that helped him find his path. “How do you repay all of those who helped you along the way? The only thing to do is to try to share what you’ve been taught or perhaps figured out. Pass it on to the next generation.”
“Remember that fishing is about so much more than hauling your catch up on the shore. It’s about the drive out to your best spot, talking with your fishing partner about whatever comes to mind. It’s about the moon and the tide. It’s about the phosphorescence in the water or the shooting stars that you often see. It’s the strategy you employ to pick the right lure. It’s about the big one that spit the hook in the wash. It’s the forming of a friendship that others would have a tough time understanding.” Life on Nantucket is a far better journey with Steve Tornovish on board.
