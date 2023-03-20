Empower Semiconductor Begins Volume Production of World’s Fastest and Smallest 3.3V Integrated Voltage Regulators (IVRs)
EP71xx family available for volume shipments with 6 - 8-week lead time
We are excited that the production release of our EP71xx family coincides with our presence at APEC 2023 where we have live demos of the device.”SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Empower Semiconductor, the world leader in Integrated Voltage Regulators (IVRs), announced today it has started production and first customer shipments of its quad-output step-down converters that combine industry’s highest power density and fastest transient response.
— Tim Phillips, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Empower Semiconductor
The EP71xx series of power management ICs uses Empower’s state-of-the-art high speed power architectures to eliminate all external components and deliver the most compact and highest performance solution in the industry. This IVR family initially offers eight different products in single- to quad-output channel configurations and various power levels per output, making it ideal to power a wide variety of FPGAs, DSPs and multi power domains architectures. The EP71xx is suitable for data-intensive environments such as data centers, telecommunications, home and factory automation as well as ferromagnetic-sensitive medical applications.
“We are excited that the production release of our EP71xx family coincides with our presence at APEC 2023 where we have live demos of the device. We continue to advance our IVR technology as we increase operating voltage, output power, and number of regulators in a single fully integrated chip while maintaining our amazing transient response and system efficiency.” said Tim Phillips, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Empower Semiconductor. “Customers are not only taking advantage of the elegance and simplicity of our design in shortening their time to market, but also the extensive digital programmability and features packed into the chip.”
The EP71xx series delivers 12A of continuous current with industry’s fastest transient response in a single package that measures just 5mm x 7mm and requires no external components. With only 0.7mm in height, these devices can be placed on either side of the PCB and close to the load for maximum performance. Operating from an industry standard 3.3V input power rail, the EP71xx flexibility goes beyond its ability to provide a single to quad output channel in a constant solution size; an I2C interface allows for dynamic configuration of the device which can be saved in its non-volatile memory for I2C free power up operations. Controlled power-up and power down is achieved via an on-board sequencer which sets full timing and slew rates on all rails. A full suite of telemetry functionality reporting voltage, current and die-temperature complements an array of protection features by providing remote diagnostic capabilities.
Power density, performance and simplicity make the EP71xx family the quickest time to market design IVR.
For more information visit:
https://www.empowersemi.com/3-3v-integrated-voltage-regulators-ivr/
About Empower Semiconductor
Data being communicated and processed around the globe is anticipated to drive the energy consumption of data centers and communications networks to 17% of total electricity demand worldwide by 2030(1), dramatically increasing pollution, carbon emissions and cost. Empower Semiconductor was founded with the mission to “minimize the energy footprint of the digital economy” by developing novel fully integrated power management solutions that both increase the performance and reduce the power consumption of energy-hungry, data-intensive applications.
Traditional power solutions require dozens of discrete components with big footprints, complex designs and deliver power inefficiently with poor response times and inaccuracies. Empower Semiconductor’s patented IVR technology integrates dozens of components into a single IC shrinking footprints by 10x, increasing efficiency and delivering power with unprecedented simplicity, speed & accuracy and with zero discrete components. The Empower IVR™ technology solves the power density challenge to address a wide range of applications including mobile, wearables, 5G, AI, and data centers. In 2020 the capacitor technology platform was added to further address power density. E-CAP revolutionized the capacitor industry as the world’s smallest, highest performing, and incredibly reliable capacitor for wearables, mobile, and SoC applications. The company is based in Silicon Valley, CA and is led by a team of highly experienced power experts and executives.
1. Nature, “How to stop data centers from gobbling up the world’s electricity”, September 12, 2018
###
Empower Semiconductor and the Empower logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Empower Semiconductor, Inc. All other brands, product names and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.
Emma Jenkins
Grand Bridges
emma@grandbridges.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn