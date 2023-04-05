Nantucket's Current Vintage Has Fun Vibes alongside Serious Wines

Vintage Clothing and Fine Wines are sold in Current Vintage on Nantucket Island. Current Vintage on Nantucket offers a curated selection of fine wines.

The core of Nantucket's Current Vintage is vintage clothing and wine, presented in a fun and approachable fashion, with an island staff that is happy to help.

We have some pieces from the early 1960s that are timeless and perfect for the Nantucket season… everything we have here is one-of-a-kind…we like to show what we love.” — Elisabeth English