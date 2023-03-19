CE meets Jiangxi officials to promote cooperation

MACAU, March 19 - During a visit to Jiangxi Province over the weekend (18 to 19 March), the Chief Executive, Mr Ho Iat Seng, met with leading Jiangxi Province officials to exchange views on promoting cooperation on economic and trade matters, traditional Chinese medicine, science and technological innovation, and tourism.

The Chief Executive met with the Secretary of the Jiangxi Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and Director of the Standing Committee of the Jiangxi Provincial People's Congress, Mr Yin Hong; and Deputy Secretary of the CPC Jiangxi Provincial Committee and Governor of Jiangxi Province, Mr Ye Jianchun.

Mr Ho briefed them on the latest developments within the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR). He said that with the strong leadership of, and support from, the central authorities, the MSAR Government was pressing ahead in a pragmatic manner with various plans, including the “1+4” strategy in support of appropriate economic diversification. Such an approach aimed to optimise Macao’s industrial structure, with a focus on facilitating the development of four nascent industries, namely “Big Health”; modern financial services; high and new technology; and convention and exhibition, sports, commercial and trade activities.

Macao and Jiangxi had fresh opportunities for cooperation in matters relating to tourism, science and technology, and traditional Chinese medicine, said Mr Ho. The Chief Executive also expressed his gratitude for Jiangxi’s supply to Macao of quality agricultural products.

Mr Yin said that Jiangxi and Macao had developed close ties, with frequent economic and trade exchanges. It was hoped the MSAR Government and the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the MSAR would continue to support Jiangxi's development, and give full play to Macao's advantages in terms of modern financial services, commerce, logistics, high-end service industries, and other fields.

Mr Yin said Jiangxi would welcome Macao enterprises’ participation in the province’s development. Macao’s unique advantages as a platform between the country and Portuguese-speaking countries would help more Jiangxi enterprises in going global. He looked forward to the two sides expanding cooperation in: supply of high-quality agricultural products; industrial-chain activities related to traditional Chinese medicine; the strengthening of exchanges among talented people in fields of scientific and technological innovation; and cultural and tourism matters.

The Director of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the MSAR, Mr Zheng Xincong, was also present at the meeting.

Director Zheng said Jiangxi's economy and society had leapfrogged in terms of development, and the province’s environmental sustainability being at the forefront within the country; there were also bright prospects for development in high-tech fields. The Liaison Office would continue to support Macao in giving full play to its unique advantages. Mr Zheng believed that Macao and Jiangxi would embrace deeper and wider cooperation in high technology, traditional Chinese medicine, and tourism.

Macao’s Secretary for Economy and Finance, Mr Lei Wai Nong, also took part in the visit to Jiangxi and was present in the meeting.

After the meeting, representatives of the Jiangxi Government, officials of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the MSAR, officials of the MSAR Government, and representatives of relevant entities signed several cooperation agreements.

While in Jiangxi, the Chief Executive visited Nanchang Virtual Reality Industrial Base; a centre in Heshi Town relating to organic green vegetables; and the Shuangjing Village demonstration site for rural revitalisation.