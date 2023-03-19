Counselor Chollet’s Travel to Indonesia and Thailand

Counselor Derek Chollet and an interagency delegation will travel to Indonesia and Thailand March 20-24. During his travel, Counselor Chollet will engage with senior government leaders and key stakeholders on bilateral and regional issues, including efforts to address the worsening crisis in Burma and to seek peaceful and just resolution rooted in the will of the people of Burma.

In Jakarta, Counselor Chollet will meet with senior Indonesian government officials to discuss the U.S.-Indonesia Strategic Partnership and reiterate our shared commitment to cooperating on economic, security, and energy initiatives. He will also discuss Indonesia’s objectives as the ASEAN chair this year, and highlight United States’ commitment to ASEAN centrality, a free and open Indo-Pacific, and support for the security and prosperity of our partners.

In Bangkok, Counselor Chollet will meet with senior Thai government officials to underscore the United States’ deep commitment to the U.S.-Thailand alliance. He will discuss how we can strengthen bilateral cooperation on a range of issues, including reaffirming ASEAN centrality, expanding health and climate cooperation, and strengthening cooperation to achieve peace in Burma.

Counselor Chollet looks forward to engaging with government and civil society leaders, non-governmental organizations, and youth leaders in both nations to advance our people-to-people ties and uphold our commitment to democracy and human rights.

