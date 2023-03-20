Rediscover the Joy of Dining at Il Tinello East - Neighborhood Gem captivates with Classic Service and Italian Cuisine
We passionately care about tradition. We know that people care about food quality as much as they do about ambience and service and the quality of a good old-fashioned New York meal.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This season, discover the joy of the traditional “evening-out” meal full of warmth, passion and resounding character at Il Tinello East. This superb new restaurant is welcoming an astonishing number of returning restaurateurs and unique visitors to the City in style at 244 East 46th Street. From United Nations diplomats to tourists to those in the know, this restaurant is serving up delightful meals and exquisite service daily.
— Benny G Bello, Owner Il Tinello East
The city’s ever-changing landscape may evolve on the restaurant scene with trends that come and go, but one thing is certain, a phenomenally traditional meal, such as found at Il Tinello East will never goes out of style.
In a City with thousands of restaurants, this sparkling gem of a business outshines many. The treasures found at Il Tinello East blend years of tradition with innovative Italian cooking and provide a rich experience through presentation that is purely matched by a delicious menu. The quality Italian ingredients, spectacular wine list, hand-crafted cocktails and impeccable service showcase the restaurant's heritage and pride in serving customers a memorable meal.
“We passionately care about tradition. We know that people care about food quality as much as they do about ambience and service,” states owner Benny Bello. “It humbles us to be able to operate a beloved restaurant that values and honors the quality of a good old-fashioned New York meal. There is simply nothing like it.”
The menu boasts a lunch and dinner service that is notably divine in presentation and taste factors that all together create a magical experience. The fresh homemade pastas, regional ingredients and diverse wine list are all desirable. Portions are as large as skyscrapers and tastes are as rich as the Wall Street stock markets.
Such highlights at this quintessential restaurant include antipastos of Grilled Portobello with mixed green salad, goat cheese, balsamic dressing; Capesante with pan-seared jumbo sea scallops, brandy, saffron, herb sauce; and Crispy Calamari with tomato sauce. Enjoy the house favorite Caesar Salad for two prepared table side and served classic style: or the Siciliana with mesclun, tomatoes, onions, feta cheese, and cucumbers.
“Everything you taste here represents the magic of New York City. This is the food of our neighborhood, and we know our customers love and appreciate it as much as we do every single day,” Bello emphasizes
The selection of freshly made in-house Pastas are woven into dishes such as Tagliolini with sea scallops, shrimp, cultured mussels, little neck clams, garlic, fresh herb; Penne with portobello mushrooms, fresh chopped tomato, garlic, olive oil; and Rigatoni with roasted eggplant, fresh tomato, basil, diced buffalo mozzarella. The Entrees are just as superb with Tagliata with black angus steak, arugola, garlic, rosemary, roasted potato; Scarcapariello with lemon, white wine, garlic; Veal Parmigiano with parmigiano, tomato sauce; and the Campagnola for two with beef, chicken, sausages, peppers, potatoes, white wine, rosemary, and garlic.
Leave room for the famed desserts that include sweets such as Tiramisu, Panna Cotta, Italian Ricotta Cheesecake and Banana Flambe table size. Cocktails also are a part of this joyous experience with the 2nd Avenue Spritz with Litchi Liqueur, Prosecco, and St-Germaine Elderflower Liqueur; the New Fashion with Cincoro Reposado Tequila, Ramazzotti Amaro, fresh orange; and Side of 46th Street with Hennessy Cognac, Grand Marnier Liqueur, lemon juice.
Sophisticated décor in the tony location helps showcase a vibrant place to eat. But the room is never intimidating and always comfortable, as Il Tinello East delivers an experience that is perfect to celebrate your passion for food. All is done with classic white glove tableside servings that create elegance and embrace the passion for a truly wonderful old-fashioned dining experience.
