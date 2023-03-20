MvVO ART/AD ART SHOW 2023 Announces Call For Artists
A Contemporary Art Show at Powerhouse arts Winning artist to receive Specialty Clio Award Top 10 artists will show their Art on outdoor billboards by OUTFRONT
“Our artists are following in the footsteps of Edward Hopper—an Art Director, Rene Magritte—a Graphic Designer & Andy Warhol—an illustrator, and other famous names in Art who began in advertising” ”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MvVO ART will bring the AD ART SHOW 2023 to Powerhouse Arts, Brooklyn, New York from October 15-16, 2023. This contemporary art show bridges the Art World and the Advertising industry, by featuring fine art created by artists working in advertising, design, directly for brands, and in related fields, or who began in the industry.
— Maria van Vlodrop, Founder & CEO of MvVO ART
MvVO ART/AD ART SHOW 2023 will exhibit paintings, sculptures, drawings, photography, and mixed media works at Powerhouse Arts, a leading contemporary Art Fabrication Facility housed in the spectacular former Brooklyn Rapid Transit power plant. Built in 1904 and once affectionately known as “The Batcave.” Powerhouse Arts was redesigned and reimagined by Herzog & de Meuron, the architects of the Tate Modern. The perfect setting to see contemporary art.
“Our artists are following in the footsteps of Edward Hopper—an Art Director, Rene Magritte—a Graphic Designer, and Andy Warhol—an illustrator, and many other famous names in Art who began in advertising. The 6th edition of MvVO ART/AD ART SHOW is an extraordinary opportunity for emerging artists to get discovered!” said Maria van Vlodrop, Founder & CEO of MvVO ART, and the creator of AD ART SHOW—The Platform for Artists from Advertising, named a Top Ten Cultural Shaper, Creative 100 Adweek Award.
The Clio Awards, a longtime supporter and partner of MvVO ART/AD ART SHOW, will present a specialty Clio Award for work selected by the MvVO ART jury of collectors. OUTFRONT Media will feature the Top Ten winners of MvVO ART/AD ART SHOW 2023 on billboards in their top ten media markets, including Times Square for the three winners. “The artists featured in the AD ART SHOW are among the most dynamic and creative thinkers in the advertising industry and we’re so glad to be giving them a platform for recognition by both the ad world and the art world. We’re excited to partner with MvVO ART for the 4th year as part of our growing effort to celebrate creativity in its many forms,” said Nicole Purcell, CEO, Clio.
About the MvVO ART/AD ART SHOW:
Since it launched in 2018 at Sotheby’s, the MvVO ART/AD ART SHOW has been introducing art lovers, collectors, curators, gallerists, and critics to the talented fine artists from the advertising industry. Participants in the annual show are approved by a selection committee made up of contemporary art experts and prize winners are determined by a jury of collectors. MvVO ART supports participating artists with an ongoing Artsy gallery page where the Art can be purchased and extensive social media promotion.
