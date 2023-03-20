MvVO ART/AD ART SHOW 2023 Announces Call For Artists

Logo MvVO AD ART SHOW MvVO AD ART SHOW 2023 Call For Artists

A Contemporary Art Show at Powerhouse arts Winning artist to receive Specialty Clio Award Top 10 artists will show their Art on outdoor billboards by OUTFRONT

“Our artists are following in the footsteps of Edward Hopper—an Art Director, Rene Magritte—a Graphic Designer & Andy Warhol—an illustrator, and other famous names in Art who began in advertising” ” — Maria van Vlodrop, Founder & CEO of MvVO ART