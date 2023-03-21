IAOP® Names RAYA CX a Leader in the 2023 Global 100 Outsourcing List
For the third consecutive year, RAYA CX is listed in the IAOP Global Outsourcing 100® companies list.
— Ahmed Aboulezz, CEO at RAYA CX
— Ahmed Aboulezz, CEO at RAYA CX
The recognition is given by the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals® (IAOP), which is a global, standard-setting organization and advocates for the outsourcing profession based in the US. Its annual Global Outsourcing 100 list is one of the most prominent acknowledgments that recognizes the world's best outsourcing service providers and advisors.
RAYA CX being selected amongst the best outsourcing providers in the world for the third year in a row further confirms their dedication to superior customer service, digital transformation, and their global leadership position in CX.
Companies that make the Global Outsourcing 100 list are judged based on 4 main categories, which are customer references, awards and certifications, programs for innovation, and corporate social responsibility (CSR).
Several clients had praised RAYA CX, and it had kept a high CSS throughout all industries. In addition, it received certifications and prizes, such as the COPC certificate, the CX Live awards for best operational and customer experience, and the GCX 22 gold medal for digital transformation strategy. It introduced a number of ground-breaking initiatives, including a mobile app for employees and advanced analytics and AI chatbots. In addition, it oversaw various CSR projects that focused on the environment, community development, and social impact sourcing, to mention a few.
“In a year when service providers and advisors navigated new — or more intensified — challenges and disruption, the 2023 Global Outsourcing 100® demonstrated that they could and did rise to the occasion,” said IAOP’s CEO, Debi Hamill. “We are especially proud of these organizations that strived to excel, innovate and pave the way in unprecedented times. Congratulations, RAYA CX on being included among the very best in the world.”
The judging is based on a rigorous scoring process that involves an impartial examination by an independent panel of IAOP customer members who have substantial experience selecting outsourcing service providers and advisors for their organizations.
The 2023 judges panel is led by IAOP CEO, Debi Hamill and included Daniel Beimborn, Professor, Frankfurt School of Finance & Management, Mary D. Lewis, COP, former Sourcing Manager II, Supply Chain Management, T-Mobile, Heiko Gewald, Professor, Neu-Ulm University of Applied Sciences, Mark Zammett, COP, former Senior Director, Globa Security Assessments, CIGNA, Marc Schermerhorn, COP, Director of Vendor Management, Docusign, Michael Nacarato, COP, Senior Director, Transamerica.
“We are delighted to be selected amongst the best outsourcing providers worldwide,” said Ahmed Aboulezz, CEO at RAYA CX. He added, “It is an honor to be chosen three years in a row in this prominent list. This further reinforces our place as a top global outsourcing and CX provider. One that clients can be assured will provide the highest quality of service and the latest technology solutions to consistently solve challenges and create superb customer experiences, especially during these challenging times.”
The past months have already proved successful for RAYA CX as it was chosen as a 50 MENA leader and its chatbot RAY won an award for Best Use of Customer Insights and Feedback at the Gulf Customer Experience Awards in Dubai.
About IAOP
IAOP established in 2005, is the global association that brings together customers, providers, and advisors in a collaborative, knowledge-based environment that promotes professional and organizational development, recognition, certification, and excellence to improve business service models and outcomes.
About RAYA CX
RAYA CX provides next-generation customer support on behalf of clients across many verticals. RAYA CX has been the customer experience partner and global services provider for Fortune 1000 companies in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa since 2001. Delivering from the most competitive and highly skilled labor markets, RAYA CX provides an array of integrated business process outsourcing solutions supported by robust strategies, continuous improvement, and innovation.
Mina Habib
Raya CX
+20 121 111 2065
mina_habib@rayacx.com