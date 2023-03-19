AIMA Construction Awarded to Develop New Mandarin Oriental Resort in Maldives by DAMAC

DAMAC Properties has awarded Aima Construction Company Pvt Ltd with the main works construction contract for 120 villas at its recently announced Mandarin Oriental Bolidhuffaru Reef resort in the Maldives.

The contract, valued at approximately AED 544 million, was awarded by DAMAC to commence construction on a series of resort accommodations, which will extend across three private islands in one of the world’s premier tropical luxury destinations.

Commenting on this, Mohammed Tahaineh, General Manager of Projects at DAMAC Properties stated: “We are fully confident in the capabilities of Aima Construction, whose track-record and enthusiasm for the project exceeded all our expectations during an extensive and highly competitive candidate vetting process. DAMAC Properties looks forward to seeing such a high-profile development project, the first of its kind for our group, come to fruition across the beautiful Maldives”.

The 34-hectare luxury resort will be located in the Bolidhuffaru Reef in South Male Atoll. This pristine tropical location is easily accessible through a 30-minute yacht ride from Male’s Velana international airport or other forms of water transportation. Characterized by its white sand beaches and vibrant coral reefs, the upcoming resort will offer its guests a wealth of recreational activities, water sports, culinary experiences, wellness retreats and more.

Aima Construction is set to deliver 120 stand-alone villas, 64 of which are overwater and 56 are beachfront villas. These villas, which will be some of the market’s largest, will also come with private pools and picturesque ocean views.

Resort-goers will also get to choose from eight dining outlets, including three specialty restaurants and an exclusive venue featuring a pool bar. Furthermore, indoor and outdoor event will also be made available to guests for a wide range of uses.

Other amenities include immersive wellness facilities located in the resort’s tropical gardens. Mandarin Oriental’s expert wellness team will offer their trademark services across 12 treatment suites, vitality pools, hammam, sauna and steam rooms as well as a beauty salon.

The construction of the resort is set to begin in the coming months, and the project is expected to be completed by the end of 2025.