Emerald Faarufushi Resort & Spa Nominated for 30th World Travel Awards in Two Different Categories

Emerald Faarufushi Resort & Spa has been recently nominated for two categories at the 30th Annual World Travel Awards 2023, recognising its exceptional guest experiences and unparalleled luxury. As the most prestigious awards in the travel and tourism industry, winning a World Travel Award is a significant achievement and a recognition of excellence.

Being nominated for the Indian Ocean’s Leading New Resort and Maldives’ Leading Luxury Villa Resort categories is a testament to the resort’s commitment to providing exceptional service, luxury, and comfort to its guests. The staff work tirelessly to ensure that every guest has an enjoyable and memorable stay, and this recognition highlights their hard work and dedication.

In conclusion, Emerald Faarufushi Resort & Spa’s nomination for two categories at the 30th Annual World Travel Awards 2023 highlights the resort’s commitment to excellence and providing the best possible guest experiences. Its dedication to luxury, comfort, and exceptional service has earned it a spot among the best resorts in the Maldives and the Indian Ocean. The winners of the World Travel Awards will be announced at the awards ceremony in Dubai, UAE on 17 October 2023.