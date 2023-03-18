Submit Release
News Search

There were 253 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 387,537 in the last 365 days.

Việt Nam proud to be member of Francophone community

VIETNAM, March 18 - HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam is proud to be a member of the Francophone community and always treasures cooperation and solidarity with other member countries and partners, stated Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Đỗ Hùng Việt while chairing an official celebration on Friday.

In his remarks, Việt expressed his delight at the diverse and meaningful activities held across Việt Nam to mark the occasion. With the theme of “321 million French speakers, billions of cultural contents”, this year's celebration aims to honour the cultural and linguistic diversity of the community worldwide, and promote access to the Francophone cultural content in the digital space.

The official also thanked the Francophone partners who have been and will continue to accompany Việt Nam in its socio-economic development and international integration.

At the foreign ministry’s annual celebration, Regional Representative for Asia - Pacific of the International Organization of La Francophonie (OIF) Edgar Doerig appreciated the successes achieved in the relationship between Việt Nam and the community.

The director of the Francophone University Agency (AUF) office in Asia-Pacific, Laurent Sermet, commended the cooperation between the AUF and Vietnamese higher education and research institutions during the past three decades and pledged to strengthen such ties in the time to come. — VNS

You just read:

Việt Nam proud to be member of Francophone community

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more