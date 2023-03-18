Việt Nam proud to be member of Francophone community

VIETNAM, March 18 - HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam is proud to be a member of the Francophone community and always treasures cooperation and solidarity with other member countries and partners, stated Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Đỗ Hùng Việt while chairing an official celebration on Friday.

In his remarks, Việt expressed his delight at the diverse and meaningful activities held across Việt Nam to mark the occasion. With the theme of “321 million French speakers, billions of cultural contents”, this year's celebration aims to honour the cultural and linguistic diversity of the community worldwide, and promote access to the Francophone cultural content in the digital space.

The official also thanked the Francophone partners who have been and will continue to accompany Việt Nam in its socio-economic development and international integration.

At the foreign ministry’s annual celebration, Regional Representative for Asia - Pacific of the International Organization of La Francophonie (OIF) Edgar Doerig appreciated the successes achieved in the relationship between Việt Nam and the community.

The director of the Francophone University Agency (AUF) office in Asia-Pacific, Laurent Sermet, commended the cooperation between the AUF and Vietnamese higher education and research institutions during the past three decades and pledged to strengthen such ties in the time to come.