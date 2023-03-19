Bangladesh-Việt Nam Friendship Society established

VIETNAM, March 19 - HÀ NỘI — The Bangladesh-Việt Nam Friendship Society (BVFS) has been officially established as one of the activities marking the 50th anniversary of the Việt Nam-Bangladesh diplomatic relationship.

The society includes the participation of former ambassadors of Bangladesh to Việt Nam, members of the Bangladesh-Việt Nam Chamber of Commerce and Industry, war veterans, intellectuals, journalists, writers, and artists.

Shamsher M. Chowdhury, BB, former Foreign Minister and former Ambassador of Bangladesh to Việt Nam, serves as BVFS President.

In his remarks, the official stressed that the establishment of the association demonstrates the close ties between the two countries, as well as Bangladesh’s efforts in promoting their solidarity.

With his love for Việt Nam and his desire to keep contributing to the friendship and prosperity of Bangladesh and Việt Nam, especially to promote people-to-people exchanges, cultural exchanges, Shamsher M. Chowdhury and his Bangladeshi friends decided to establish the Bangladesh-Việt Nam Friendship Society.

Secretary of Bangladesh’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Shabbir Ahmad Chowdhury reviewed major milestones in Viet Nam-Bangladesh relations over the past 50 years.

He said Việt Nam is one of the most dynamic countries in Asia and that he hopes with the engagement of the BVFS, the relations between the two countries and their peoples will grow in a more intensive and practical way.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Bangladesh Phạm Việt Chiến emphasised that the formation of the BVFS is meaningful to the Việt Nam-Bangladesh relations as it celebrates the 50th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties.

The diplomat noted his hope that the association will organise activities bringing peoples of the two countries together, and help promote Việt Nam’s land, people, culture, and achievements among Bangladeshi people.

On this occasion, President of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations Ambassador Nguyễn Phương Nga sent a letter of congratulations to the BVFS.

In the letter, Nga said its establishment has contributed to cooperation and friendship as well as people-to-people diplomacy between the two countries, and expressed her hope for fruitful cooperation with the association in people-to-people diplomacy. — VNS