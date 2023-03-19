Birds Eye Media Founder, Autumn Hawk Announces Expansion as her Demand Grows

Birds Eye Media to expand while Top LA Brokerages and businesses seek her services.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Autumn Hawk , President and Founder of Birds Eye Media Group, announces that the firm is collaborating with Indoor Media, a Houston, Texas-based Mega Media Company. This collaboration has been done with the goal to fast increasing demands in the local Los Angeles business market. Indoor Media has been in business for over 20 years and services over 9000 stores nationwide. Their clients include lawyers, doctors, realtors, restaurants, and many more.Hawk, while mostly known for large marketing assets such as billboards and TV partnerships says “I did hours of research on Indoor Media and was blown away by their ROI’S! Partnering with them is beneficial to my clients because their products are hyper local and that translates into faster sales! They offer receipt ads, grocery cart ads and bench ads. While these may seem like small ad purchases the results are insane because it builds trust within the community! They can’t afford NOT to do it!”Autumn Hawk launched her own company in 2022 and has quickly become the “Go to” marketing guru working with small startups and large corporations nationwide. Her company covers the gamut from custom GIFS for Pro sports teams and celebrities to branding for some of the most well-known Real Estate Brokerages in Los Angeles working with top teams at The Agency, Douglas Elliman, and Keller Williams. Birds Eye Media has global reach but focuses on Beverly Hills , West Hollywood and Hollywood Market offering custom marketing strategies, branding and even commercials. Hawk also states she is excited to expand the Influencer division promising to make her agency different then all the rest. Bidding Wars for the marketing trailblazer have begun to which Autumn responded “I’m in no hurry to be exclusive with any brokerage unless they gave me an offer I can’t refuse. Working with several is advantageous for many reasons. It’s been so exciting creating this niché within the industry for sure and I am working on growing ways to help my clients every single day!”For more information or to work with Autumn Hawk, Please visit : https://birdseyemediaco.com/ or send an email to info@birdseyemediaco.comFor updates, follow Autumn Hawk on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/autumnhawk_