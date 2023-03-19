Takeo Launches Innovative Bootcamp in Coding

The new bootcamp program equips students with the latest technology skills, 1-to-1 mentoring, peer support and career services for best chance of success.

Aspiring Developers looking to propel their career to new heights, now have a new ally in a coding bootcamp program offered by leading Technology Education Company, Takeo.Over the last few years the evolution of technology has resulted in a demand for highly skilled coders. In fact, according to a report from Burning Glass programming jobs are growing 12% faster than the market average. The opportunities are endless in this sector and employees are handsomely rewarded for their skills.Touted as a catalyst for life-changing transformations, Takeo offers a range of high-quality coding bootcamp programs designed to equip students with technical and soft skills needed to excel in the IT industry. The program includes intensive bootcamps for Full Stack Developers, Java Developers, Data Scientists, AWS Python Developers, Frontend Developers, and Data Engineers.Far from the average coding bootcamp, Takeo's coding bootcamps feature real world projects ,1-1 technical mentoring and career services to help students find a job after completing the program. Each bootcamp features a comprehensive curriculum, taught by expert instructors dedicated to equipping students with latest in-demand technologies, trends and skills necessary to succeed in the technology field. But that's not all. Students also have access to a community of tech enthusiasts to help them in the learning process.Launched in 2019, Takeo is committed to equipping students to excel in the digital age and is highly focused on the latest in-demand technology skills required to excel in their career. CEO and Founder of Takeo, Blake Ruwali, is excited about the launch of the Coding bootcamp. He said : "We believe that access to quality education is a key driver of positive change, and our mission is to empower people to pursue their passions and build the careers they envision. With the launch of Takeo Bootcamp, we are not only bridging the gap between talent and opportunity, but also fostering a community of tech enthusiasts committed to innovation and progress."Takeo coding bootcamps are facilitated online by their expert instructors and are very collaborative that helps students who are highly dedicated to learning the skills to excel in the tech industry. The company also offers a range of flexible payment options for students who are unable to pay tuition fees upfront and all of the options are success-based, meaning if you don't get a high-paying job, you do not have to pay anything.One student Smit S. summed up his experience with the coding bootcamp. He said: "The bootcamp was a life changing experience that provided me with the tools to pursue my dream career. The hands-on approach, knowledgeable instructors and comprehensive curriculum made learning code a breeze."For further information about Takeo's coding bootcamps and program start dates visit: https://www.takeo.ai