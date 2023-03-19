Introducing Iridian: The Most Cost-Effective Digital Tech Team to Hit the US Market

The company offers professional services are an ideal, cost-effective solution to expensive in-house staffing.

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Iridian is pleased to announce its cost-effective digital tech team is now available for US clients.Iridian is a renowned, Columbian-based tech company that provides businesses with top-notch teams for software development, digital marketing, web 3.0 functionality, BI projects, and much more. With over 12 years of experience, Iridian's team of highly skilled professionals boasts expertise in various sectors and provides cost-effective solutions - without compromising on quality.In the company’s most recent news, Iridian is thrilled to announce that its reputable digital tech team is now available to clients across the United States. Though the company already has a number of loyal US clients, this move formally identifies Iridian as a major contender in the tech and digital spaces.“We offer teams outsourcing for software development , digital marketing, and BI projects, providing businesses with a flexible and cost-effective way to access top talent in these areas,” says founder of Iridian, Fernando Caviedes. “Essentially, we act as a partner for businesses that need these services, but don't have the resources or desire to hire and manage an in-house team. Since our pool of highly skilled professionals specializes in software development, digital marketing, and business intelligence, this means they can work on a variety of projects, from building custom software applications to creating and executing digital marketing campaigns to analyzing and interpreting data to inform business decisions.”Some of the unique value propositions that set the agency apart from the competition is that, as a Colombian-based company, Iridian takes advantage of the favorable exchange rate to offer significant cost savings to their clients. Additionally, Iridian's same time zone location allows for seamless communication and collaboration, enabling fast turnaround times, immediate support, and easy scheduling of meetings. This advantage means clients can expect faster turnaround times on projects, immediate support, and easy scheduling of meetings.Some of Iridian’s clients include Gucci, GoPro, Silk, Glasstech, UBS, Payoli, and many more.For more information about Iridian, or to contact, please visit https://iridian.io/ About the CompanyIridian was founded over a decade ago by CEO and serial entrepreneur, Fernando Caviedes, and his brother, CTO Mauricio Caviedes. The digital tech agency focuses on front-end and back-end software development, including e-commerce and web 3.0 functionality, as well as digital performance management such as digital marketing, reporting and analytics.Iridian, with its headquarters in Bogota, Colombia, has established its presence not only in Medellin, Colombia and Lima, Peru, but also in Austin, Texas and Miami, Florida in the United States as well as Guadlajara, Mexico. With a proven track record of success, Iridian has been proudly serving a variety of businesses from small mom-and-pop shops to the world’s most recognized brands across various verticals and geographies, including the US, Europe and across South America.Iridian is committed to excellence, attention to detail, and customer satisfaction, providing customized solutions to help businesses achieve their goals.