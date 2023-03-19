Submit Release
Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigations of SGEN, PRVB, KBAL, and ADAP

NEW YORK, March 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Seagen Inc. SGEN

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of SGEN to Pfizer Inc. for $229.00 per share in cash.

If you are a SGEN investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@lifshitzlaw.com.

Provention Bio, Inc. PRVB

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of PRVB to Sanofi S.A. for $25.00 per share in cash.

If you are an PRVB investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@lifshitzlaw.com.

Kimball International, Inc. KBAL

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of KBAL to HNI Corporation for $9.00 in cash and 0.3101 of HNI common stock for each share of Kimball common stock.

If you are an KBAL investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@lifshitzlaw.com.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC ADAP

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of ADAP and TCR² Therapeutics, Inc. Following the merger, pre-merger Adaptimmune shareholders are expected to own approximately 75.0% of the outstanding equity of the combined company.

If you are an ADAP investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@lifshitzlaw.com.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2023 Lifshitz Law PLLC. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law PLLC, 1190 Broadway, Hewlett, New York 11557, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.
Lifshitz Law PLLC
Phone: 516-493-9780
Facsimile: 516-280-7376
Email: info@lifshitzlaw.com


