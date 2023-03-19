Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigations of UNVR, CVT, MNTV, and XM

NEW YORK, March 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Univar Solutions, Inc. UNVR

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of UNVR to Apollo Global Management, Inc. for $36.15 per share in cash.

If you are a UNVR investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@lifshitzlaw.com .

Cvent Holding Corp. CVT

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of CVT to Blackstone Inc. for $8.50 per share in cash.

If you are an CVT investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@lifshitzlaw.com .

Momentive Global, Inc. MNTV

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of MNTV to Symphony Technology Group for $9.46 per share in cash.

If you are an MNTV investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@lifshitzlaw.com .

Qualtrics International, Inc. XM

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of XM to Silver Lake Group, LLC and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board for $18.15 per share in cash.

If you are an XM investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@lifshitzlaw.com .

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2023 Lifshitz Law PLLC. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law PLLC, 1190 Broadway, Hewlett, New York 11557, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact: