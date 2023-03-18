With a Two-Year Revenue Growth of 82%, Blushark Digital LLC Ranks No. 123 on Inc. Magazine's List of the Mid-Atlantic Region's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 Regionals: Mid-Atlantic list had an average growth rate of 381 percent.

WASHINGTON, March 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that Blushark Digital LLC is No. 123 on its fourth annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Mid-Atlantic list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing Mid-Atlantic private companies, based in the District of Columbia, Delaware, Maryland, North Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia. This is the company's third appearance on the list in the four years of publication.

Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Mid-Atlantic economy's most dynamic segment–its independent small businesses.

"It's a great honor," says Seth Price, Founder and CEO of Blushark Digital LLC. "Being recognized on this prestigious list among some of the greatest businesses in the region is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our amazing team."

The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Mid-Atlantic region. Between 2019 and 2021, these 142 private companies had an average growth rate of 381 percent and, in 2021 alone, they added 14,439 jobs and $2.66 billion to the Mid-Atlantic region's economy. Companies based in the Richmond, Virginia and the Washington, D.C. areas had the highest growth rates overall.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Mid-Atlantic, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at inc.com/mid-atlantic starting February 28, 2023.

"This year's Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America's off-the-charts growth companies. They're disrupters and job creators, and all delivered an outsize impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead. These are the companies you'll be hearing about for years to come," said Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. magazine.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Regionals

Methodology

The 2023 Inc. 5000 Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2019 and 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

###

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent.

The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com.

About BluShark Digital LLC

BluShark Digital LLC was founded with the vision of lifting the confusion around Search Engine Optimization (SEO) by implementing cutting-edge marketing techniques that help businesses stand out from the pack. BluShark puts clients first, developing innovative, viable, and successful SEO solutions for all businesses, regardless of their practice or size.

BluShark Digital is made up of multiple departments that are each dedicated to specific facets of digital marketing, including technical optimization, content creation, link building, and social media management. Book an appointment with their team today or call to learn more at (202) 952-9794.

