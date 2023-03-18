Wicker Park Neighborhood Welcomes Luxo Nail Spa, Focusing on Organic & Safer Product & Practices

Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood welcomes Luxo Nail Spa, a vast 4,000 square foot manicure and pedicure retreat that focuses on organic and non-toxic products, reduced exposure to harmful fumes, and prioritizing hygienic practices and sanitation. Luxo's grand opening was January 14, 2023 and they currently accept new appointments online, over the phone, or walk-ins.

Chicago, IL March 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Chicago’s Wicker Park neighborhood welcomes Luxo Nail Spa, a vast 4,000 square foot manicure and pedicure retreat that focuses on organic and non-toxic products, reduced exposure to harmful fumes, and prioritizing hygienic practices and sanitation.

Salon owners and partners Victoria Nguyen and Sandy Nguyen partnered up to bring Wicker Park Commons shopping mall at Milwaukee and Ashland a salon that offers 30 manicure chairs and 30 pedicure chairs, along with a semi-private space for parties, a fully-stocked bar offering sparkling water and soft drinks, and separate space for eyelash extensions and waxing services.

Victoria oversaw the full demolition project that incorporated many eco-friendly solutions like epoxy flooring, LED lighting, eco-friendly paint, and focus on superior ventilation through underground electrical and plumbing. In efforts to provide the best sanitary methods to clients, the salon invested in a medical-grade sterilization machine, all pedicure products are single-use and disposable, and there is a full-time sanitation team that sanitizes every space after use.

Luxo offers clients USA-made vegan and organic gel, dipping, and builder polishes that are more nourishing, infused with Vitamin E and Collagen to keep nails strong and manicure results longer-lasting. In place of low-quality, highly-fragrant lotions, Luxo technicians use their own body oil product line on clients during services, enriched with Vitamin E, collagen, Moroccan oil, and hemp extract to provide heightened hydration, also available for purchase within the salon or online at luxopurebeauty.com. Luxo, translating to "luxury," in English, speaks to the comforts in life that bring more value and are long-lasting, just like the products that are offered at the salon.

Drawing inspiration from Victoria’s home country, the salon’s clean, Calacatta-faced cabinetry, boxwood-paneled walls, and champagne light fixtures surround breathtaking photography of traditional fishing methods in Vietnam. A recessed ceiling LED channel that runs through the main spa area is characterized by bamboo stalks, a plant that is used often in Vietnamese infrastructure.

Luxo’s grand opening was January 14, 2023, and they currently accept new appointments online, over the phone, or walk-ins. Located in the Wicker Park Commons shopping center at 1300 N. Ashland Ave., Luxo has free parking in the parking lot and is open Monday through Saturday 9-8 p.m., and Sunday 9-7 p.m.

