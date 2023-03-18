Submit Release
News Search

There were 316 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 387,560 in the last 365 days.

I-94, U.S. 52 reopen to traffic

I-94, U.S. 52 reopen to traffic

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and North Dakota Highway Patrol opened Interstate 94 from Bismarck to Fargo and U.S. Highway 52 from Jamestown to Harvey.

Much of the state remains under a Travel Alert and motorists can expect icy road conditions when traveling. Please slow down and drive according to the conditions.

Highways across North Dakota could become reduced or blocked as snow continues to drift into the roadway. Snow drifts are more prevalent at structures and sheltered areas.

For more information on road conditions across North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.  

Please be advised that road condition information on 511 and the travel map is updated daily from 5 a.m. until 10 p.m. CDT. The road report is based upon the information available to the NDDOT at the time of preparation and is provided solely as a public service. Conditions may vary from those reported.  

 - ### -   

You just read:

I-94, U.S. 52 reopen to traffic

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more