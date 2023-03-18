I-94, U.S. 52 reopen to traffic

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and North Dakota Highway Patrol opened Interstate 94 from Bismarck to Fargo and U.S. Highway 52 from Jamestown to Harvey.



Much of the state remains under a Travel Alert and motorists can expect icy road conditions when traveling. Please slow down and drive according to the conditions.



Highways across North Dakota could become reduced or blocked as snow continues to drift into the roadway. Snow drifts are more prevalent at structures and sheltered areas.



For more information on road conditions across North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.



Please be advised that road condition information on 511 and the travel map is updated daily from 5 a.m. until 10 p.m. CDT. The road report is based upon the information available to the NDDOT at the time of preparation and is provided solely as a public service. Conditions may vary from those reported.



