Browning Associates Reviews – Writing an Effective LinkedIn Headline in 2023: Five Steps Executives Need to Know

Writing an Effective LinkedIn Headline in 2023: Five Steps Executives Need to Know
The following tips will help an Executive's LinkedIn Headline become more appealing to potential employers.
When looking at someone's LinkedIn profile, a potential employer or recruiter typically notices the headline segment first. As with first impressions, this area is crucial, and in many instances, first impressions are what people remember most about a person when walking away. A compelling headline can/will immediately draw the attention of the person viewing it and will serve as a tremendous asset to help an executive stand out from the rest of the crowd. Not only do they give a glimpse into who someone is, what they do, and perform as a leading highlight of what their expertise entails, but they also let hiring companies know what exactly an executive can bring to the table. Here are some tips that Browning Associates (a professional career consulting/coaching firm) shared that will help to craft an attractive, effective, and "stand-out" headline for LinkedIn.
According to Browning Associates experts, here are some key principles that will help maximize and enhance an executive/professional's headline and additionally, help them become more attractive to potential employers.
1. Be sure that the executive's keywords relate to his or her job role and industry: For example, an executive in the banking industry should use keywords such as "financial analyst," "compliance officer," and "risk management" to ensure that their profile is found by potential employers. Additionally, one should include accomplishments and awards that the executive has received as well as action words to describe the executive's experience and skills. Keep the headline short and concise.
2. Specificity is key: The words chosen should be vivid and powerful, conveying the exact emotion desired by the inquiring reader. Adjectives should be carefully chosen to be evocative and descriptive, allowing readers to visualize and feel the scene. Among the powerful adjectives an executive might use in his or her LinkedIn headline are Accomplished, Experienced, Visionary, Strategic, Impactful, Dynamic, Resourceful, Innovative, Motivated, Results-Oriented, etc.
3. Describe with strong adjectives: Use specific industry terms to make the executive stand out. Highlight the executive's unique strengths and capabilities and demonstrate the executive's ability to succeed, his/her motivation, results-oriented mindset, and creativity. As a leader, they should be depicted as an excellent role model who inspires and brings out the best in themselves and those around them. They should also convey a deep understanding of their relevant industry/industries and the necessary skills they possess to develop innovative strategies and solutions. An “innovative leader” who is “driven to succeed” and “fosters high-performing teams” are a few appropriate examples.
4. Briefly describe their unique value proposition: The headline of a resume for a C-Suite executive might be similar to this: "Seasoned C-Suite Executive | Award-Winning Leadership | Proven Track Record of Driving Revenue and Market Expansion". Utilizing a suitable value proposition that is true to the executive's unique skills and abilities is an effective and reliable way to let readers quickly identify with whom it is they are looking into/viewing. Incorporate any other relevant information into the headline which will make it easier for recruiters to locate the executive. Be careful not to use generic words that will not differentiate the executive from other individuals in the same field. Finally, conclude with a call to action that encourages the reader to act and pursue the next step.
5. Be keen on creativity: Avoid using clichés and unoriginal phrases. Instead, think of an original way to express their key characteristics, skills, and accomplishments. Finally, ensure that the writing is graphic, yet succinct. Creative penmanship can set a professional apart from others and show employers that they have the ability to think outside the box. It can also help highlight unique skills and abilities and make their writing more engaging and memorable.
