Carolyn Marshall Covington, Beauty Legend and DE&I Champion, to Speak at Texture Unplugged Beauty Summit in Raleigh, NC
Carolyn Marshall Covington, Beauty Legend and DE&I Champion, to Speak at Hair-N-Motion Magazine Texture Unplugged Beauty Summit April 2-3, 2023 in Raleigh, NC
I'm so proud to relaunch Silky Smooth Extend Blowout Treatment! The relaunch is inspired by the natural hair craze to create healthy, effortless, longer lasting blowouts.”RALEIGH, NC, USA, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carolyn Marshall Covington, Creator of Silky Smooth Extend Blowout Treatment and Founder of Insightful Visionaries, will speak on a diversity, equity and inclusion panel entitled “Is Multi-Cultural A Myth?” on Main Stage at 2:00pm Monday, April 2 at the Hair-N-Motion Magazine’s Texture Unplugged Beauty Summit. The panel will be facilitated by Miki Wright, CEO of Beauty Super Stars Podcast, and will also include Ryan Jager, Senior Vice President/General Manager at Pulp Riot along with Dominique Lunn, Publisher of HM Magazine; Nastassia “Star” Hewitt, Celebrity Stylist.
— Carolyn Marshall Covington
The Texture Unplugged Beauty Summit is a 2-day event being held on Sunday, April 2 and Monday, April 3, 2023 at the Hilton Raleigh North Hills, 3415 Wake Forest Road in Raleigh, NC. The event will highlight that hair is a fabric and not a race, offering education for beauty professionals and brands on how to cut, color, and style all hair textures; the myths surrounding curly, coily natural hair; and the business behind the chair.
Carolyn and her team will also be relaunching the multicultural product, Silky Smooth Extend Blowout Treatment, and they will hold a class called Multi Texture Transitions on Sunday, April 2 at 5pm – 6pm. The relaunch was inspired by the natural hair craze to create healthy, effortless, longer lasting blowouts. For more information, visit http://www.silkysmoothpros.com/ or send email to info@silkysmoothpros.com.
Over 40 years ago, Carolyn Marshall Covington realized it was important to learn and teach all textures of hair, revolutionizing the multi-cultural beauty industry and beginning her journey as a DE&I champion, recognizing both then and now, there has always been a struggle to belong. In the 1980’s, leading beauty magazine Passion International offered no representation of ethnic textures of hair. They created Black Passion, and Carolyn Marshall Covington was its premiere issue cover girl, an icon of black beauty. Later, Covington lost her sight, but not her vision for helping people. She started a nonprofit, Insightful Visionaries, and serves on the Raleigh Mayor's Committee for Persons with Disabilities, advocating for equality.
Texture Unplugged Beauty Summit tickets are available online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/texture-unplugged-beauty-summit-tickets-468488530807.
The Summit is sponsored by L'Oréal Pulp Riot, and Rugged Revolution.
About Carolyn Marshall Covington:
Carolyn Marshall Covington is a dedicated business professional with expertise in salon/spa ownership, management, and personal empowerment. She has passionately served the beauty industry for over 40 years, employing over 1500 people, many of which have achieved great success in their own right as entrepreneurs, celebrity stylists, and educators. Carolyn was awarded the prestigious (Hair -n- Motion) Living Legend award in 2015 and the BBU Leadership Legacy Award in 2016, for excellence and dedication to the Beauty industry. From salon owner, platform artist, and educator to new product development, utilizing innovative cutting-edge technology, Carolyn’s self-driven highly motivated professionalism has propelled her to the top rankings in her craft. Carolyn opened Jolie the Day Spa in Cameron Village in 2000, the same year she came face to face with the biggest challenge of her life, Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP), a degenerative eye disease. Carolyn is legally blind. However, this did not impede Carolyn’s quest to help make a difference in and help advance the lives of others. After rehabilitation and adjustment, Carolyn’s second act was to become the founder and president of Insightful Visionaries, a 501(c)3 non-profit whose mission is to empower persons with disabilities. Learn more about Carolyn Marshall Covington at https://carolynmarshallcovington.com/.
Carolyn Marshall Covington
CMC Inspirational Advocate
+1 919-890-0117
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube