DuPont™ Liveo™ Healthcare exhibits at 2023 EBC Biopharma Conference and announces new Chinese brand name

March 18, 2023

DuPont DD today starts its two-day exhibition at the 2023 EBC Biopharma Conference (booth: D017), introducing a series of high-quality products for value chain users in the biopharmaceutical industry. The showcase includes new China-made silicone tubing enabling local material supply and meeting growing local demand. DuPont Healthcare also announces the new Chinese brand name for Liveo™ Healthcare Solutions at the exhibition for the first time.

At the EBC exhibition, DuPont™ Liveo™ Healthcare is showcasing several product lines for biopharmaceutical processing solutions at the booth, including:



Liveo™ Pharma Silicone Tubing： Tubing of different duro hardness, peristaltic pump tubing, and braided reinforced tubing

Liveo™ Pharma TPE Tubing

Liveo™ Pharma Silicone Tubing and Overmolded Assemblies

One of the featured products, Liveo™ Pharma-50 (AP) Pharma Silicone Tubing, is produced in China, in a production environment that meets ISO Class 7 clean room standards. Liveo™ Pharma-50 (AP) tubing consists of high-purity, biomedical grade, platinum-catalyzed silicone designed for ultra-pure fluid transfer applications for upstream and downstream processing of pharma and biopharma drug products. As tubing represents one of the largest surface areas in direct contact with drug substances during the drug manufacturing process, Pharma-50 (AP) tubing needs to meet strict regulatory and quality requirements.

In August 2022, DuPont announced that it was increasing production capabilities for its Liveo™ Pharma Silicone Tubing by adding manufacturing capacity in eastern China. The manufacturing expansion aims to meet demand for high-quality, high-performance biopharmaceutical tubing in Greater China. After several months of production, the supply of Liveo™ tubing is ramping up to help meet the needs of customers with the same quality and shorter lead times than imported products. The supply of tubing materials in various diameters is strengthening DuPont Healthcare's goal of becoming a trusted material supplier in the local market.

With the solid supply of localized materials, DuPont Healthcare is officially announcing the new Chinese brand name for Liveo™ - 利维优® at the EBC Conference. Zhang Xin, Asia Pacific Commercial Leader for Healthcare and MOLYKOTE® Specialty Lubricants, DuPont Electronics & Industrial, said: "利维优® demonstrates the commitment of Liveo™ Healthcare to using material technology to bring customers products of high purity and high quality. Our products help protect the health of patients and healthcare providers worldwide, and the high-performance materials help create safer healthcare environments enabling smarter healthcare and positive patient outcomes."

Inspired by the terms "live" and "to be alive," Liveo™ reflects our drive to create innovative next-generation solutions that can help patients live life to the fullest. The Chinese brand name is consistent with the brand's mission and vision. The creation of the Chinese brand is to enable Liveo™ Healthcare Solutions to better serve local customers, patients, and healthcare providers in the future and deliver the power behind the brand to create a better quality of life for everyone.

About DuPont™ Liveo™ Healthcare Solutions

DuPont™ Liveo™ is a globally recognized leader in technology for a broad range of innovations in medical devices, biopharmaceutical processing and pharmaceutical solutions. DuPont high-performance materials help create safer healthcare environments and protect the health of patients and healthcare providers worldwide. We help enable smarter healthcare and positive patient outcomes. More information can be found at liveo.dupont.com and at liveo.dupont.cn.

About DuPont Electronics & Industrial

DuPont Electronics & Industrial is a global supplier of new technologies and performance materials serving the semiconductor, circuit board, display, digital and flexographic printing, healthcare, aerospace, industrial, and transportation industries. From advanced technology centers worldwide, teams of talented research scientists and application experts work closely with customers, providing solutions, products and technical service to enable next-generation technologies.

About DuPont

DuPont DD is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, healthcare and worker safety. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at http://www.dupont.com. Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at investors.dupont.com.

DuPont™, the DuPont Oval Logo, and all trademarks and service marks denoted with ™, SM or ® are owned by affiliates of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. unless otherwise noted.

