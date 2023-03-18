Global Animal Feed Formulation Software Market Size
The key players covered in the global animal feed formulation software market report include Dinovite, ADIFO N.V., Life Products Inc., Datacor, Orvalex, A-Systems, Dagel Mangimi, Bio-serv, BESTMIX, and AFOS, among others.
Global Animal Feed Formulation Software Market Size
According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Animal Feed Formulation Software Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2023 to 2028.
The market is driven by factors such as growing demand for inclusion of enzymes in feed clubbed with high quality animal feed, growing animal population, increasing demand for healthy animal food products, growing animal health expenditure and pet insurance, and reduction in feed production cost.
Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Animal Feed Formulation Software Market - Forecast to 2028’’
Key Market Insights
- As per the animal type outlook, poultry is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the global animal feed formulation software market from 2023 to 2028
- As per the deployment mode, the cloud-based software segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global animal feed formulation software market from 2023 to 2028
- The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market
- North America is analyzed to have the largest share in the global market during the forecast period of 2023-2028
Animal Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Swine
- Poultry
- Ruminant
- Aquaculture
- Other Types
Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Cloud Based
- On-Premise Based
End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Feed Producers
- Veterinarians
- Animal Farmers
- Nutrition Consultants
By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Singapore
- Vietnam
- Rest of APAC
Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Chile
- Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Israel
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
Contact: Yash Jain
Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory
Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com
Phone Number: +1 6026667238
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/yash-jain-global-market-estimates/
Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com
