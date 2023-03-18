Submit Release
News Search

There were 323 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 387,580 in the last 365 days.

Global Animal Feed Formulation Software Market Size

The key players covered in the global animal feed formulation software market report include Dinovite, ADIFO N.V., Life Products Inc., Datacor, Orvalex, A-Systems, Dagel Mangimi, Bio-serv, BESTMIX, and AFOS, among others.

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, March 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Animal Feed Formulation Software Market Size

According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Animal Feed Formulation Software Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2023 to 2028.

The market is driven by factors such as growing demand for inclusion of enzymes in feed clubbed with high quality animal feed, growing animal population, increasing demand for healthy animal food products, growing animal health expenditure and pet insurance, and reduction in feed production cost.

Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Animal Feed Formulation Software Market - Forecast to 2028’’

Key Market Insights

  • As per the animal type outlook, poultry is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the global animal feed formulation software market from 2023 to 2028
  • As per the deployment mode, the cloud-based software segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global animal feed formulation software market from 2023 to 2028
  • The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market
  • North America is analyzed to have the largest share in the global market during the forecast period of 2023-2028
  • The key players covered in the global animal feed formulation software market report include Dinovite, ADIFO N.V., Life Products Inc., Datacor, Orvalex, A-Systems, Dagel Mangimi, Bio-serv, BESTMIX, and AFOS, among others.

Request for a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/animal-feed-formulation-software-market-3967

Animal Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Swine
  • Poultry
  • Ruminant
  • Aquaculture
  • Other Types

Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Cloud Based
  • On-Premise Based

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Feed Producers
  • Veterinarians
  • Animal Farmers
  • Nutrition Consultants

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America        

  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Netherlands
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Thailand
  • Indonesia
  • Malaysia
  • Singapore
  • Vietnam
  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Chile
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Israel
  • South Africa
  • Rest of MEA

Contact: Yash Jain

Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/yash-jain-global-market-estimates/

Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com


Contact: Yash Jain

Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/yash-jain-global-market-estimates/

Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Global Animal Feed Formulation Software Market Size

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more