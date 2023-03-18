Submit Release
News Search

There were 323 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 387,514 in the last 365 days.

Global 5G V-RAN Market Size & Trends – Forecasts to 2028

Brooklyn, New York, March 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global 5G V-RAN Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 23.4% from 2023 to 2028.

The growing desire for improved mobile broadband services, virtual networking architecture in the telecom industry, and machine-to-machine communication solutions is creating opportunities for the existing and new emerging players, to enter the market with advanced technologies.

Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Global 5G V-RAN Market - Forecast to 2028''

Key Market Insights

  • As per the communication infrastructure outlook, the small cell segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global 5G V-RAN market from 2023 to 2028
  • As per the end use industry outlook, the commercial segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global 5G V-RAN market from 2023 to 2028
  • The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the largest & fastest-growing region in the market
  • North America region will have the second largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]
  • Fujitsu, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Intel Corporation., Juniper Networks, Inc., Mavenir Systems Inc., Microsemi Corporation, MTI Mobile, NEC Corporation, and Nokia Corporation among others, are some of the key players in the global 5G V-RAN market.

Request for a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/5g-v-ran-market-3966

Communication Infrastructure Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

End Use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Radio Unit
  • Distributed Unit
  • Central Unit
  • Others

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America        

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Netherlands
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Thailand
  • Indonesia
  • Malaysia
  • Singapore
  • Vietnam
  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Chile
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Israel
  • South Africa
  • Rest of MEA

Contact: Yash Jain

Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/yash-jain-global-market-estimates/

Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com


Contact: Yash Jain

Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/yash-jain-global-market-estimates/

Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com

You just read:

Global 5G V-RAN Market Size & Trends – Forecasts to 2028

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more