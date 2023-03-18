[Latest Report] Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market Global And Regional Analytical Outlook, Projection, And Forecast

Water Treatment Chemicals Market

Water Treatment Chemicals Market Size Is Projected To Reach 37.4 Billion In 2023 And A Forecast Value Of USD 51.98 Billion By 2030, Growing At A CAGR of 4.2%

The water treatment chemicals market refers to the industry that produces chemicals used in the treatment of water for various purposes, such as purification, disinfection, and filtration. These chemicals help to remove impurities, bacteria, and other contaminants from water, making it safe for consumption or for use in industrial processes.

Water Treatment Chemicals Market Top Segmentation:

Top Key Players Covered In The Report:

The Dow Chemical Company

Ecolab

BASF

Arkema

Kemira

DuPont

GE Water & Process Technologies

SNF Group

Ashland Corporation

Chemifloc

Kurita

AkzoNobel

Baw Water Additives

Lonza Group

Global Water Treatment Chemicals By Types:

Biocides & Disinfectants

Coagulants & Flocculants

Corrosion Inhibitors

Foam Control

pH Stabilizers

Scale Inhibitors

Global Water Treatment Chemicals By Applications:

Chemical Processing

Food & Beverages

Power Generation

Paper & Pulp

Municipal

Metal & Mining

Oil & Gas

Others

Regions Covered In Water Treatment Chemicals Market Report:

•North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

•Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, and others)

•Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Russia, and rest) in Europe)

•Central and South America (Brazil and the rest of South America)

•The Middle East and Africa (GCC countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, etc.).

