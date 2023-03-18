The Government Approves Plans to Expand the Jurisdiction of Resorts

The government has recently approved plans to expand the jurisdiction of resorts. The move comes after the Maldives Association of Tourism Industry (MATI) expressed concern over fishing vessels operating too close to the resorts, which could undermine the safety and privacy of tourists.

Upon the initial establishment of resort jurisdiction, it had been set at 1,000m. However, the previous government decreased the jurisdiction to 500m, which raised concerns from the Maldives Association of Tourism Industry (MATI) about the potential risks to the safety and privacy of tourists. As a result, MATI requested the expansion of the jurisdiction of resorts from 500m back to 1,000m. The tourism ministry has since approved the request, which now ensures that tourist resorts, integrated tourist resorts, and tourist hotels have ample space and distance to offer their guests a private and safe experience.

This move is an important step to ensure that tourist resorts, integrated tourist resorts, and tourist hotels have ample space and distance to offer their guests a private and safe experience. The new regulations will also apply to resort hotels and yacht ports allotted for development.

According to the latest statistics published by the tourism ministry, there are currently 168 resorts operating across the Maldives. With the expansion of the jurisdiction of resorts, tourists can expect an even more enjoyable and safe experience while visiting this beautiful island nation.

Overall, the expansion of the jurisdiction of resorts in the Maldives is a significant step forward for the tourism industry. With the government’s approval and discussions to put the amendment into effect, tourists and resort owners can look forward to a safer and more private experience. The tourism industry plays a crucial role in the Maldivian economy, and this move will undoubtedly have a positive impact on the industry as a whole.

Feature photo: Mövenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives