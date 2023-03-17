FTC and Justice Department to Hold Annual Spring Enforcers Summit

The Federal Trade Commission and the Justice Department’s Antitrust Division will cohost the second Spring Enforcers Summit on Monday, March 27th. Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina M. Khan and Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Kanter, as well as senior staff from both agencies, will gather with international enforcers and state attorneys general to discuss enforcement priorities and strategies for effective coordination. The summit will be held in a hybrid format, with international enforcers and state attorneys general participating in-person, and a livestream option for virtual participation in the day’s plenary interviews and panel discussions.

“At the second annual Enforcers Summit, we’ll identify top enforcement priorities and share progress on our agenda,” said FTC Chair Khan. “As we sharpen our tools to tackle today’s challenges, deepening cooperation with state and international enforcement partners is critical.”

“The global nature of our economy necessitates a vibrant and substantive exchange of ideas among antitrust and competition law enforcement authorities,” said Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Kanter. “We look forward to sharing our priorities with fellow enforcement officials and the public directly.”

The Enforcers Summit, which will take place in person at RFK Building at the Department of Justice, will include interviews of high-ranking officials; publicly streamed plenary sessions discussing merger review and monopolization cases; and closed-door, in-person discussions to facilitate the sharing of feedback and ideas. The event will highlight global, federal, and state perspectives on merger review and monopolization, including remedies, rollup strategies, and other pre-commercial activities; procurement collusion; and unfair methods of competition. The Enforcers Summit agenda is available on the FTC’s website, and instructions for livestreaming the program will be made available on the Justice Department’s website shortly before the event.