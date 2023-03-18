Wandering Souls Luxury Travel: Crafting Personalized Travel Experiences Around the World in Luxurious Detail

Michael Pugh, founder of Wandering Souls Luxury Travel, is excited to announce the launch of his never-before-seen services in the travel industry. Wandering Souls Luxury Travel is a travel design company dedicated to crafting individually inspired travel experiences. It engages one-on-one with its clients to discuss their favored excursions, then applies its expertise to create an unforgettable adventure.

As experts in the travel luxury industry, Wandering Souls Luxury Travel stands apart from the rest. Michael has designed his services exclusively around the preferences of his clients. From the location, mode of travel, to the cuisine, experiences, and stay, everything is personalized, creating a unique reflection of the individual traveler. Whether it's a solo trip, family holiday, or a special occasion, every trip is planned and executed covering every detail.

Michael has integrated his passion for excellence into every aspect of Wandering Souls Luxury Travel. In his endeavor to provide an incomparable travel experience to his clients, he has partnered with luxury destinations like FairmontTM and Four SeasonsTM around the globe. Additionally, he has partnerships with reputable names in the transportation, cuisine, and excursion spaces. Exclusive VIP passes at various destinations like restaurants, museums, and hotels enable quick access and bypass crowds and long lines. Local guides who stay on for the entire trip or just part, are the most distinct features of any travel experience planned with Wandering Souls Luxury Travel.

All experiences at the Wandering Souls Luxury Travel start with a chat. Based on the clients’ preferences, it provides clients with multiple options and finalizes an itinerary with each individual client’s approval. Clients begin to experience the difference right from their first call. By having all the guesswork of luxury travel planning taken care of for them, clients embark on their chosen adventure to discover new and exciting locations, and be inspired by the culture of their destination and travel experience.

