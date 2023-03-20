Successful Entrepreneur Earica Alexander Cole’s New Book Shares How She Overcame Adversity with Courage and Resilience

Broken Pieces Created My Purpose

Earica's story of hard work and determination is an inspiration that no matter what life throws at you, you will overcome and thrive.

No goal is too great to achieve if there is courage and determine to reach it” — Earica Alexander Cole

TAMPA, FLORIDA, USA, March 20, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Earica Alexander Cole ’s memoir, “ Broken Pieces Created My Purpose ”, outlines her journey thus far, sharing candid stories of courage and resilience in the face of adversity. It contains her personal struggles and triumphs. She strives to show readers that anything is achievable if you put your mind to it. Along with the book's release is a self-guided journal to Healing Your Broken Pieces, allowing readers to closely analyze their own experiences and find purpose from them.In addition, Earica’s book tour is an opportunity for readers to engage with her, learn from her experiences and be a part of her formidable movement. She reveals the challenging times of her life of life that have driven her to pursue purposeful living. She ignites a fire in people to not settle for less but to strive for more than what they ever thought possible. Through Earica's story, there is hope - hope in believing that there can always be a better tomorrow - and through her embarkment of purpose parties, it is truly an encouragement to take action.Earica’s perseverance turned her struggles into strength, achieving success beyond her wildest dreams. She has become the first black multi-millionaire of Paparazzi accessories, a motivational speaker, philanthropist, financial advisor, and credit expert. But Earica is not just a leader in her field. She is also a certified sales coach and counselor with over 20 years of money management experience. Defying all odds and achieving the seemingly impossible, her results speak for themselves.Her story in journey to success didn't come easy. Earica battled with sickle cell anemia and encountered several crises that threatened to derail her plans. Not content to accept this fate, she chose to fight for her future instead. She knew that she had to take control of her own life and career if she wanted to achieve her goals. She refused to be confined by the limits imposed on her by society or her circumstances - she was determined to make a success of herself no matter what.And, against all odds, she did just that. Earica is an HBCU graduate who attended Florida A&M University during her freshman year in college and graduated from the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. She worked hard for 17 years in corporate America and climbed the ranks until she became one of the most successful executives in her industry with four executive positions under her belt. Earica also gained invaluable experience in direct sales. Despite her challenging past, she is a powerful force in her community. She organizes initiatives to help people get out and vote and donates to numerous nonprofits. She has become a true inspiration.Earica lays out in her book the path she took to overcome it all and rediscover her purpose. She encourages readers to never give up and use their pain as fuel for something greater. With a mission to create a movement of people that can say 'Why NOT me?'.For anyone who has ever felt like they can't keep going due to setbacks or hardships, just take it from Earica: “no goal is too great to achieve if there is courage and determination to reach it.” Her story is a crucial reminder that anything is possible no matter what may stand in your way. Her inspirational book will be sure to leave all readers feeling motivated and empowered.

