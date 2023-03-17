Purpose Investments Inc. Announces March 2023 Distributions for Purpose US Dividend Fund

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. (“Purpose”) is pleased to announce distributions for the month of March 2023 for Purpose US Dividend Fund. The ex-distribution date is March 23, 2023.



Open-End Fund Ticker Symbol Distribution per Unit Record Date Payable Date Purpose US Dividend Fund – ETF Units PUD $0.0850 03/24/2023 03/31/2023 Purpose US Dividend Fund – ETF Non-Currency Hedged Units PUD.B $0.0980 03/24/2023 03/31/2023

About Purpose Investments Inc.

Purpose Investments Inc. is an asset management company with more than $15 billion in assets under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Unlimited, an independent technology-driven financial services company.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the prospectus and other disclosure documents before investing. Investment funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurance that the full amount of your investment in a fund will be returned to you. If the securities are purchased or sold on a stock exchange, you may pay more or receive less than the current net asset value. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.