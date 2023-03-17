Topicus.com has signed a purchase agreement to acquire five°degrees

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Topicus.com Inc. (TSXV: TOI) subsidiary Topicus.com BV has signed a purchase agreement for the acquisition of Five Degrees Holding B.V. (“five°degrees”), pending closing conditions such as merger control approvals, among others.



five°degrees was founded by tech and banking professionals in 2010 and has been a digital banking technology provider in Western Europe, the United States and Canada. Velocity Fintech Ventures has been a major shareholder of the company since shortly after its foundation. In 2018, five°degrees added a lending- and securities suite to its product portfolio through the acquisition of Libra in Iceland. In 2023 over 40 banks in Europe and North America use the technology. In addition, the group consists of the °neo cloud-native core banking platform allowing clients to meet ever-changing market demands.

About Topicus.com

Topicus.com is a leading pan-European provider of vertical market software and vertical market platforms to clients in public and private sector markets. Operating and investing in countries and markets across Europe with long-term growth potential, Topicus.com acquires, builds and manages leading software companies providing specialized, mission-critical and high-impact software solutions that address the particular needs of customers.

