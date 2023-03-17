The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Alphabet Inc. (GOOG, GOOGL) on Behalf of Investors

Shareholders with losses exceeding $100,000 are encouraged to contact the firm

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Alphabet Inc. ("Alphabet" or the "Company") GOOGGOOGL on behalf of investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

On January 24, 2023, the U.S. Department of Justice and eight states filed an antitrust lawsuit against Alphabet's subsidiary, Google, accusing it of unlawfully abusing its dominance in digital advertising and violating the Sherman Antitrust Act, claiming that "Google abuses its monopoly power to disadvantage website publishers and advertisers who dare to use competing ad tech products in a search for higher quality, or lower cost, matches."

On this news, Alphabet's Class A shares fell $2.09, or 2%, to close at $97.70 per share, while its Class C shares fell $2.00, or 2%, to close at $99.21 per share on January 24, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

