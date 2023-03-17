U.S. 2 closed from Lakota to Devils Lake

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and North Dakota Highway Patrol closed U.S. Highway 2 from Lakota to Devils Lake due to blowing snow, icy road conditions, and near-zero visibility.



U.S. Highway 2 was previously closed from Grand Forks to Lakota. Interstate 29 remains closed from Fargo to the Canadian border.



Motorists are not allowed to travel on a closed road due to life-threatening conditions. Much of the state remains in a No Travel Advisory.



Motorists should be warned that secondary roads across North Dakota could become blocked or impassable due to the significant snowfall and high winds creating severe snow drifts on the highways. Snow drifts are more prevalent at structures and sheltered areas. Vehicles may become stranded and emergency responders may not be able to reach you safely.



For more information on road conditions across North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.



Please be advised that road condition information on 511 and the travel map is updated daily from 5 a.m. until 10 p.m. CDT. The road report is based upon the information available to the NDDOT at the time of preparation and is provided solely as a public service. Conditions may vary from those reported.



