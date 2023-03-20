Submit Release
Texas Electric Service: Helping Houston and DFW Residents Save on Electricity Bills with Affordable and Reliable Plans

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNTIED STATES, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Texas Electric Service is seeing electricity rates are falling and with that our commitment to helping Houston, Dallas and Fort Worth residents save money on their electricity rates is strong! According to CEO Jon Langley, "rates have decreased by over two cents per kWh since December 2022, and we can expect to see further rate reductions." With more than 20 years of experience in the Texas deregulated electricity market, TexasElectricService.com has become a trusted source for affordable and reliable Dallas, Houston electricity plans and all of Texas.

Texas residents and businesses in deregulated markets have the Power to Choose their electricity provider, which means they can shop for the best deals and find the plan that meets their needs. Texas Electric Service simplifies this process by providing a platform where customers can compare rates and plans from different providers. Customers can shop by rate, contract length, electric provider, wind, solar energy, and more.

Before the deregulation of the energy market in Texas, large companies and cities had a monopoly on energy production and distribution. This resulted in limited choices and high electricity rates for consumers. With deregulation, competition among electricity providers has increased, leading to lower rates and more options for customers.

The deregulated energy market in Texas has also encouraged innovation and investment in renewable energy sources such as wind and solar power. This has led to the development of large-scale renewable energy projects in the state, making Texas a leader in renewable energy production.

TexasElectricService.com offers a wide range of electric plans from different providers, allowing customers to compare rates and choose the best plan for their needs. With real-time management tools and convenient payment options, customers can easily manage their electricity bills.

To find the best electricity plan, customers should first look at their past bills and identify their highest and lowest usage months. This information will help them choose a plan that suits their usage patterns and helps them save money.

TexasElectricService.com offers both post-pay and prepaid electricity service. In Houston and Dallas prepaid electricity plans are popular for our younger customers on a budget or those just starting out. We also offer commercial electricity plans to all deregulated areas in Texas.

Our goal is to provide cheap affordable electricity plans that are easy to understand and compare. The company has hand-picked electric companies’ electricity plans that offer low-cost electric services.

When shopping for electricity in Texas, customers can save up to 30% or more on their electricity bill with ElectricityOne.com providers. Texas Electric Service is committed to helping Houston and DFW residents save on their electricity bills. With a wide range of plans from different providers and real-time management tools, customers can find the best deals and take control of their electricity bills.

