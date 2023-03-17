Introducing Music360, the New Social Music Streaming App

ATLANTA, March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Music just got social with the launch of Music 360 beta! Music360 is a streaming and social media app that connects people worldwide through music. Users will get a chance to create their own playlists, discover new music from emerging artists and stream the ones they already love, become their own DJ with the vinyl scratching feature, share and listen to high quality music with their friends, and chat and make new friends with similar music interests all over the world.

To add to the amazing playlists Music360 already has, they are happy to announce their newest playlist, #IndieThingisPossible. This unique playlist features newly released music from independently signed, unsigned, and new emerging artists. This gives independent artists the opportunity to increase their paid streams. New #IndieThingIsPossible playlist is released every Wednesday.

With Music360, users will receive premiere access to live concerts, release parties, and events, giving listeners a chance to connect with their favorite artists like never before.

Music360 is the premier app of today and the quintessential music app of the future created by music lovers for music lovers. Lack of privacy and algorithm control is non-existent with Music360 as no private information will be sold and all messages are encrypted. The end result is a feed organically curated by the user based on their taste in music. Language barriers are a thing of the past. With Music360, all feed posts and messages will be in the user's language no matter what language it was originally written in.

Michael Dixon in Marketing states, "We are very excited about what's next with Music360 and look forward to supporting amazing concerts, festivals, and events. Our goal is to connect people around the world through music."

One of the first exciting live events of 2023 for Music360 is March 16th in Austin, TX at Pecker Heads as a proud sponsor of the Padded Room Concert Series during one of the largest music festivals for indie artists, SXSW. There will be over 2000 people in attendance at this amazing event that will be hosted by Music360's playlist curator DJ Waffles. Attendees will learn how to access the app, hear all genres of music from twenty of the top independent artists, and receive prizes and swag all courtesy of Music360.

Download Music360 now in the Apple Store, visit music360.app, and follow Music360 on IG @music360_app to stay updated. Music360 will be available on Android very soon!

Playlist Submissions:

submissions@music360.app

Event Submissions/Inquiries:

Jasmine

jasmine@music360.app

Contact:

Press Inquiries:

Tu Love

tu@thememeagency.com

Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/12955513

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Music360