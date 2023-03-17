The Marquie Group Receives SEC Approval For S-1 Registration

/EIN News/ -- ST. PETERSBURG, FL, March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- The Marquie Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TMGI) (“The Marquie Group” “TMGI” or the “Company”), today announced that its registration statement filed on Form S-1 in October 2022, has been approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC) and is now effective.



The Company will receive proceeds from the sale of securities pursuant to a $5,000,000 (five million dollar) Equity Commitment Agreement entered into with Florida based investment group, MacRab. Under the terms of the prospectus, the shares registered are comprised of 75,000,000 common shares priced at $0.01 with a potential maximum of 500,000,000 shares that may be issued under the Agreement.

The Marquie Group CEO Marc Angell said, “Approval of the S-1 is a turning point for the Company which will provide us with the capital necessary to increase sales of our Whim product line through multiple advertising channels. Our goal is to lower customer acquisition costs and increase product awareness while improving profit margins.” Adding, “Proceeds from the S-1 will also give us the opportunity to bring additional unique, and exciting new products to market in an expedited time frame.”

The company’s subsidiary, Simply Whim has created a premium line of skin care products called Whim, using multi-active ingredients with multi-benefits for the skin. They’ve included the latest ingredient technologies as well as tried and true favorites by isolating plant-based ingredients from both land & sea, all with a skin care purpose. The line is rich in peptides, antioxidant vitamins, amino acids, alpha hydroxy acids, and more. With a marketing banner, “Age is not a skin type”, driving the message that your chronological age does not define how your skin ages, rather, the way you treat your skin through your lifestyle choices does. A daily regimen of Whim products combined with a good diet, exercise, and healthy habits will help keep you looking young and healthy.

About The Marquie Group

The Marquie Group, Inc. is a sales and marketing company with several products under exclusive licensing agreement, and an equity stakeholder in Simply Whim, a health and beauty product development company with several products in the marketplace sold under the Whim® brand. The full line of Whim products can be found at simplywhim.com . The company also sells the Whim products using radio commercials delivered by its wholly owned subsidiary, Music of Your Life, a nationwide syndicated radio network. Music of Your Life is heard around the country on terrestrial radio stations, and around the world over the Internet at musicofyourlife.com . Music of Your Life is the nation’s longest running syndicated music radio service.

