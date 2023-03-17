Full closure of Likelike Highway Kaneohe bound for drainage repairs

Main, News Posted on Mar 17, 2023 in Highways News

HONOLULU– The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) will be doing emergency drainage work requiring the full closure of the Kaneohe bound lanes of Likelike Highway from Nalanieha Street to Valley View Drive. Starting from 7 a.m. on Saturday morning, March 18, 2023, continuously through 4 a.m., Monday morning, March 20, the road will be closed, and traffic will be detoured to the H-3 Freeway. In sequence with the full closure, one lane will be closed in the Honolulu-bound direction.

This work is a continuation of the emergency repairs scheduled last weekend. Drainage work consists of the replacement of a corrugated metal drain line with a concrete drainage pipe.

Metal plates have been placed on Likelike Highway in the vicinity of Valley View Drive to maintain the structural integrity of the road. Please drive with caution and slowdown in the area.

Electronic message boards will be in place notifying motorists of the closure. First responders and TheBus have been notified and will not be let through the closure. Special duty police officers will be on site to assist with traffic control and safety procedures. Roadwork is weather permitting.

###