Iridium Continuing Education at CMEpalooza: Conundrums in CME: Be the Jury
EINPresswire.com/ -- CMEpalooza is a free, online educational program held twice per year and marketed with the tagline “where the CME/CE community hangs out.” It’s a place where those in the continuing medical education field often engage in innovative, creative sessions.
Melissa Wiles, President of Iridium Continuing Education is tasked with representing the company’s playful side in a session during the Spring 2023 CMEpalooza event.
Here are the details (visit https://cmepalooza.com/spring-2023/)
• Wednesday, April 12, from 11AM-12PM EST
• Conundrums in CME: You Be the Jury
Andrea Funk, General Manager, Global Education Group
Melissa Wiles, President, Iridium Continuing Education
Carrie Roberts, CME Director, Steward Health Care
During this pro/con debate, the counsel will lay out their cases surrounding common controversies in the continuing medical education field. Topics to be explored include desired levels of outcomes, learning styles controversies, and definition of a learner. After the debate, the audience will play the role of the juror and decide the outcome. The moderator (Judge) will summarize the arguments to bring consensus and closure to the arguments.
The first “palooza” was held in the spring of 2014, and the organizers – Derek Warnick, a continuing healthcare education professional and Scott Kober, MBA, CCMEP, Excalibur Medical Education – have turned it into a popular bi-annual gathering.
For more information, check out https://cmepalooza.com/spring-2023/ for the Spring 2022 CMEpalooza.
Melissa Wiles
Melissa Wiles
Iridium Continuing Education
mwiles@iridiumce.com