Local Plumber Warns Tree Roots Are Attacking Atlanta Sewer Lines

Atlanta, GA. Morningside Plumbing provides trenchless sewer repair and hydro excavation services to Atlanta home and business owners. It warns that root intrusion damage to underground sewer lines is a growing problem.

The magnolia, southern pine, dogwood, and oak trees that green Atlanta are the reason for its moniker, "The City In A Forest." And in the city's mild, humid climate, trees grow fast and thrive. And these trees above ground beautify lawns, but underground, rapidly growing roots are troublesome for sewer lines.

"It is the perfect storm: hot summers, mild winters, and frequent rain drive rapid tree growth here, in Atlanta," according to Paul Wimpey. The local plumbing company owner continues, "And most Atlanta homes have trees growing near sewer lines, so the rise in tree root intrusion problems looks like a long-term trend."

The trouble starts when trees growing close to underground sewer lines stretch long feeder roots out to find nutrients. Sewer lines containing water and organic waste naturally attract the hungry roots in search of food. In addition, thirsty tree roots aggressively advance toward buried pipes, stretching long distances and seeking moisture.

And these water-craving roots invade pipes with water seeping out of hairline cracks, tiny pinhole leaks, or improperly sealed seams. Once tree roots find a leak in sewer pipes, their destruction begins. Then hair-thin roots enter the pipe, grow into a tangled mass, and catch the grease and grime flowing inside the line like a net.

Morningside Plumbing owner, Paul Wimpey, explains, "As a result, clogs form, toilets, sinks, and other drains first become sluggish, then are completely blocked, and finally, backed up. Unaddressed tree root intrusion will inevitably lead to significant pipe damage. And what most homeowners do not realize is that this problem can cause a sewer backup – imagine raw sewage from an overflowing toilet pouring onto the bathroom floor and into a home."

Sewer backups require professional cleaning to remove contaminants, and pose serious health risks. When shallow roots wrap around pipes and crush or crack sewer lines, sewage leaks into the ground. These leaks are underground, but what they cause above ground gets them noticed. Homeowners with this issue may have an extra vibrant green wet patch of grass in their front yard with a rotten egg smell.

Educating homeowners about the danger tree roots pose to plumbing systems is essential. The next step is ensuring homeowners can spot the root intrusion warning signs. Signs of possible root damage include higher than-usual water bills and unpleasant sewer odors. More signs of tree root intrusion include backed-up, overflowing, or slow-draining tubs, sinks, or toilets. In addition, gurgling toilets and visible sinkholes can indicate tree root pipe damage. Take seriously noticing any warning signs and call a plumber instead of ignoring the problem.

Homeowners should assess the risk trees and shrubs near plumbing lines pose on their property. Removing trees near water and sewer lines should be a consideration. Tree root pipe intrusion damage caught early is often a candidate for a sewer line repair. However, sewer pipes with excessive root damage require replacement. And this happens out of view, so underground pipe damage is typically severe before being detected.

"Many times, significant plumbing and sewer line damage occurs before homeowners know there is a problem," notes Paul Wimpey. "But fortunately, our hydro jetting, trenchless sewer line repair, and HydroVac excavation services allow us to fix these problems for our customers quickly and affordably without digging up their entire yard."

Discovering that tree roots are growing too close to plumbing or sewer lines is cause for alarm. Homeowners need a micro video camera pipe inspection to inspect buried pipes for tree root intrusion damage. Video sewer line inspections quickly reveal tree roots inside pipes.

Prevention is the best way to handle tree roots in sewer line problems. Making smart landscaping choices, knowing the warning signs, spotting them, and promptly acting when problems arise is what to do.

Morningside Plumbing provides plumbing repair, replacement, and installation services to the residents of Atlanta, Georgia, and surrounding areas. In addition, the team specializes in HydroVac excavation, trenchless sewer line replacement, hydro jetting, water heater services, drain cleaning, and leak repair.

